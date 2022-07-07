The ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice GT-R warns “no joyrides!” even after the seller claims it to be their favorite car to drive. Let’s see if we can find any joy in this fairly stock super coupe’s price.

In Latin, Taurus means bull, and over the millennia has been used to describe many bull-related objects—everything from constellations to astrological signs. We looked at an automotive Taurus yesterday, a 2002 Ford Taurus SE to be exact, and a lot of you saw a bunch of bull in its $9,900 asking price. That resulted in a massive 89 percent No Dice loss for the low mileage but otherwise fairly unremarkable car.

No one would ever call the Nissan GT-R unremarkable. In both Skyline and later straight uncut GT-R editions, it has garnered a reputation for being Nissan’s ultimate halo car with many models having obtained collectible status as a result. This 2014 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is even more special than most.

Let’s start with the drivetrain since that’s the car’s most interesting and dare we say it, oddball aspect. It all starts with a 545 horsepower edition of Nissan’s 3.8-l liter VR38DETT all-alloy V6. A driveshaft is bolted to the back of that, taking the ponies on a short trip to the six-speed dual-clutch transmission mounted in the back for weight distribution.

That’s all very impressive, but not particularly weird. What is weird is that the GT-R is AWD, and with that rear-mounted transaxle doling out the power, another driveshaft is needed to take power back up to a front differential that drives the spinning bits up there. This all fits in a grand touring car that amazingly tips the scales at less than two tons.

This GT-R comes in Pearl White over a gray and charcoal interior . The Track Edition upgrades include that hotter version of the mill, a specially- tuned suspension, special carbon-fiber trim pieces on the outside, and unique Recaro sport seats in the cabin. Those are the only seats, by the way, since the rear buckets have been given the heave-ho for weight savings. When new, that all added about a 15 percent premium over the standard GT-R. Only 150 Track Edition models were built in 2014.

According to the ad, this one has done 46,000 miles over its life, having reportedly been used as a weekend ride for its owner. At some point last year, its original engine decided it was done with such shenanigans and packed it in. It was replaced at a Nissan dealership and the seller claims that the new engine comes with a five-year warranty for the work.

This car also shows the results of those 46,000 miles. There are some significant chips in the model-unique front air dam and a split in the also model-unique upholstery on the driver’s side Recaro. Those are very minor quibbles to be sure, but when we’re considering a car of the GT-R’s caliber, quibbles stand out.

Many of these cars get modded by their more-money-than-sense owners making them less attractive to the purist crowd. Aside from the non-numbers-matching engine (and it should be noted that each GT-R mill is hand-built and signed by its builder), this one seems all-stock.

The rest of the car seems to be in fine fettle. There seems to be no curb rash on any of the factory alloys and aside from the issues noted, both body and interior look to be in excellent shape. It also wears almost new Michelin tires. The seller describes the car as being adult owned and operated, and says it has always been dealer maintained and presently needs nothing.

It doesn’t cost nothing though. In fact, the seller asks $88,000 for the car, which isn’t chump change in anyone’s book. Prices on GT-Rs are all over the place these days. That’s owed to so many of them having been messed with and the number of special editions like this one currently floating through the market.

Being one of just 150 Track Editions, a model with notable differences from the standard GT-R, there is reason to expect that this one may command a premium on its price. That being said, the non-original engine may contrastingly impact its long-term collectibility.

With all that sinking in, what’s your take on the car and that $88,000 price? Does that seem like a deal for a GT-R that hasn’t been monkeyed with? Or, is that too much given the engine and aesthetic issues?

You decide!



