Today’s Nice Price or No Dice TT has metallic green paint, a green top, and a green leather interior. Let’s see how much of your green you might be willing to part with in order to buy it.

The responses to yesterday’s astonishingly clean 1979 Ford Fairmont Futura were all very interesting. Almost all the comments seemed in one way or another to laud the car’s mere existence while at the very same time not really showing much excitement for that existence. In light of that, it’s unsurprising that e ven less enthusiasm was mustered for the car’s $13,500 asking price. That generated an overwhelming 80 percent No Dice loss and solidified the Fairmont’s position in the zeitgeist as a polished turd.

The topography of Germany is varied, although fully a third of its area is forested land. The country’s most heavily forested state is Bavaria, with over 2.6 million hectares of trees, covering fully 42 percent of its area.

All that green must have an effect on the German mindset, and today’s 2001 Audi TT Roadster is evidence of one aspect of that effect. To be truthful, the TT only started its life in Ingolstadt, Germany. The model’s final point of assembly, however, was Audi’s plant in Gyõr, Hungary (fun fact, Hungary is 22.6 percent forested).

Still, this Audi is one green machine. Not only does it sport Desert Green Pearl Effect paint on the body, but that’s complemented by a green fabric top and an interior awash in Desert Grass Green. It all looks like two leprechauns had a knife fight in the car.

Beneath all that green, this TT looks to be in terrific shape. The car’s retro styling still looks pretty appealing today, especially when the headlamp covers have held up as well as they have on this car. Frequently you’ll see TTs of this era with headlamps that are as yellow as an old man’s beard, a factor that can spoil an otherwise solid appearance.

There does seem to be some curb rash on the alloy wheels, although that might just be post-wash rivulets of brake dust. Both the top and interior seem to be well up to the task. T he leather seats are especially noteworthy for being un-marred considering their egress-impeding bolsters.

Underneath lies a chassis shared with the A3 and the MK4 Volkswagen Golf. Power is provided by a turbocharged 1.8 liter four featuring Audi’s five-valve head. The seller calls it a 2.0 in the ad, but is off by 200 ccs. Regardless, the DOHC engine makes a factory-claimed 178 horsepower which is routed to the front wheels through its VW-sourced five-speed manual gearbox. That drivetrain makes this one of the very few non-Quattro Audis to have been sold this Century. It may be a bit less surefooted as a result, but it will also be (heh, heh) a lot lighter.

According to the ad, the car “runs and drives great” and carries a clean title. It also looks to have its current tags and, again per the ad, only 106,000 miles on the digital odometer.

Summer may be rapidly coming to a close, and that means that fall colors are just around the corner. This Audi, with its fun-in-the-sun convertible top and evergreen color scheme, might just be an effective way to bring a bit of summer into that cooler and more colorful autumn. To do just that, one would need to come up with the seller’s $8,995 asking.

What’s your take on this evergreen Audi and that $8,995 price? Does that feel like a good deal to you ? Or, is that too much money for so monochrome a car?

You decide!

San Fernando Valley, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

