It’s a common trope for a cop to meet their demise right after announcing an impending retirement. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chevy is retired from some sort of service but seems to have plenty of life left. Let’s see what it might just be worth.

Art of any type is a form of expression that many an artist has equated to speaking, with Vincent Van Gogh once claiming the emotionshe felt while painting were sometimes so strong that “the strokes come like speech.”

It’s pretty easy to say just what yesterday’s 1993 Toyota Corolla wagon ‘Art Car’ was saying. At $3,799, it shouted that it was a good bargain. M ost of you concurred with that announcement , awarding the car a decisive 56 percent Nice Price win to start our week.

Art is not only an expressive medium, it’s also a significant lure for the world’s criminal element , those who seek to steal or counterfeit famous works. When that happens you have to call the art police, and when they roll up, they might be driving something like this 2011 Chevrolet Caprice PPV.

Actually , probably not since I’m pretty sure all of these are old enough to have been retired from service, with a few, like this one, falling into civilian hands.

The Caprice PPV (Police Patrol Vehicle) was sold exclusively to law enforcement and other civil service agencies from 2009 through 2017, ending production when General Motors popped a cap in the ass of its maker, the company’s Australian subsidiary, Holden.

Power comes from a 6.0-liter L77 V8 with the ponies routed through a six-speed automatic. According to the seller, this one sports a cold air intake, an axle-back exhaust upgrade, and an ECU tune that shuts off the Displacement on Demand (DOD) system. All in all, the seller says that makes it good for nearly 400 horsepower.

It’s also claimed to “run awesome” and “handle like a 4 door Corvette.”

Helping with that handling, supposedly, are a set of BC Racing coilovers and fresh Toyo Proxes tires mounted on aftermarket Enkei alloys. A hotter cam is available for the car as well, but is uninstalled. Also uninstalled are a set of winter tires on Pontiac G8 wheels. Those are shown on the car in the last pic below.

The car looks mean and nasty in its unassuming gray paint and tinted glass greenhouse. A front taunts driveway aprons and parking lot bump stops but otherwise the exterior seems unadorned. The seller notes a few scratches in the paint here and there but says there’s nothing major.

The interior still shows its civil service past, with sturdy cloth-upholstered buckets in the front and an institutional and bodily fluid-proof vinyl bench in the back. It all looks to be in solid shape, and there are some extra buttons on the center console that should be fun to play with.

The mileage is listed in the ad as “186” which I think it is safe to assume means 186,000. That’s a lot of road to have covered but works out to about 15,500 a year which isn’t all that abnormal, all things considered. The car comes with a clean title and — with all the extras — an $8,900 price tag.

Let’s all mull that over for a sec and then get down to brass tacks. What do you think, is this Caprice worth that $8,900 asking in its present state? Or, does that price make this retired PPV totally DOA?

You decide!

Denver, Colorado, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Chris Floyd for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

