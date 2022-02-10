Loathe as we all might be to consider anything with four doors a “coupe,” today’s Nice Price or No Dice VW is called just that - CC for Comfort Coupe. Let’s see just how comforting this coupe’s price might make it.

When comparing cars to meals, I would suggest that the 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder we looked at yesterday is of a size that is more of a tapas plate than an extra- value meal. That car’s diminutive proportions and lack of significant usable storage limits its appeal to those who travel light and tween girls looking for charm bracelet baubles. Interestingly enough, that Toyota’s $15,000 asking price proved to be contrastingly too grandiose, earning the car a 76 percent no Dice loss.

Today we’re going to continue with the theme of less equalling more by looking at this 2014 Volkswagen CC R Line. This swoopy sedan is based on the platform of the B6 Passat, but its low, arcing roofline and stubbier booty trade space for style, offering less of the former and more of the latter than does the more plebeian Passat.

The CC ( or Comfort Coupe, go figure) is more than just a cramped and less efficient Passat though. It’s actually more of a grown-up and more civilized GLI. That starts with the drivetrain, starting with its 208 horsepower, 2-liter edition of VW’s lauded EA888 DOHC four.

This is widely considered to be one of the best engines VW has ever produced and gets paired in this CC with the company’s equally well-respected six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The DSG offers straight automatic action for cruising, or optionally, some driver engagement in gear selection via behind-the-wheel shift paddles.

According to the ad, the car just passed its smog test and enjoyed a recent oil change to boot. There are 112,571 miles on the clock and the ad makes no mention of any mechanical maladies manifesting at this time.

Aesthetically, this CC looks to be in top shape, and not just because of the sexy but annoyingly-named coupe style. Being a ’14, this CC shows off the car’s mid-cycle refresh looks. Originally more organic looking at both ends with rounded lamps , the restyled version adopted a more linear style to both nose and tail. This better aligned it with the then- current Passat and Jetta designs of the time. More importantly, however, the restyle saw the replacement of the two-bucket back seats with a three-butt bench turning the CC from a strict four-seater into a five-in-a-pinch kind of ride.

The bronze paint on this CC is handsome, and, if the seller is to be believed, a relatively rare color. It looks to be in fine shape and pairs nicely with the 18-inch Mallory alloys. A heavy tint covers the side and rear glass, giving the car an additional level of show car-ness. None of that seems to be peeling, popping, or otherwise looking like ass.

The main theme of the cabin is black leatherette upholstery. That covers the seats and the armrests on both doors and console . This is a fairly well-equipped car, offering power windows, locks and mirrors, plus heated seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. The stock stereo head unit in the dash may belie the car’s age by its diminutive screen size, but it does offer navigation and hands-free phone integration. It’s possible that could be upgraded with a more recent edition that adds CarPlay, but the current setup should serve most people just fine. Everything looks clean and without issue in here and the car looks to come with some Monster mats to keep things that way.

A clean title wraps a bow around this CC and sets the stage for us to consider its oddly specific $8,871 asking price. What is that, some lucky number mysteriously drawn from the ether by a fortune-teller? Or maybe it’s a combo of two family members’ birth years? Who knows?

Whatever the reason for the weird price, we now need to determine if this stylish VW might be worth plunking down the odd amount. What do you think, is this CC worth that $8,871 asking, as presented in the ad? Or, does that price make any interest in this R-Line totally flat-line?

You decide!

Beverly Hills, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

