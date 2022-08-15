The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Jeep says in the ad that they need the Sport gone to make room for a home remodel. Let’s see if it’s actually priced to make the move.

Cheeky and fun were probably the two best words to describe last Friday’s 1959 Mercedes 190 ‘Ponton.’ The customization work undertaken on the car might not have been to everyone’s taste, but its $4,000 price certainly found a lot of favor. That won the car a solid 67 percent Nice Price win giving us four for five for the week.

Advertisement

Let’s see how this week pans out, starting with this modestly rare and fairly desirable 1989 Jeep Cherokee Sport. This 132,000-mile two-door offers the stalwart 4.0-liter straight six, paired with a five-speed manual and Command-Trac four-wheel drive. The ad makes it clear that the gearbox is “not the Peugeot transmission.” That makes it the Aisin box, which is pretty well matched with the 177 horsepower six. More in the Jeep’s favor, there’s a new clutch and flywheel doing its thing in between the pair

All that makes for a fairly rare bit of kit, and it looks to all be in fairly good shape, with a few codicils to be considered. As noted in the ad, there are a couple of noticeable dents in the bodywork. There’s nothing that will impact the Jeep’s use, but they do affect the aesthetics nonetheless. There’s also a good bit of just general wear noticeable in the paint, trim, and plastics, although it should be noted that the Cherokee does look to be complete.

The cabin seems to have stood time’s test a little more graciously, with solid-looking upholstery both front and rear, and plastics that don’t appear any chintzier than when they left the factory. There’s an aftermarket stereo in the dash and a tacky toupee above it; otherwise, it all looks serviceable. According to the seller, the A/C still blows cold and the windows wind up and down (yes, manually) without a problem.

Advertisement

It’s not all Peaches & Herb, however. There’s that wear we discussed, and per the seller, the hatch struts needing to be replaced. And, while the ad claims the Jeep “Runs excellent,” and features an “engine that purrs,” it’s also noted that the wagon needs a brake adjustment and a tune-up. I’m not sure what the former means since the Jeep has auto-adjusting drums in the back and discs up front.

Advertisement

More concerning is the claim of a need for a tune-up, especially when we put that together with the Jeep being offered with non-operational registration status. Perhaps I’m being a Negative Nellie, but that implies to me an issue with the Jeep passing its California state smog test (it’s for sale in the San Francisco Bay Area). A clean bill of exhaust health is of course required in California for a title transfer or just getting out and doing its thing on the street.

Advertisement

A confirmation that the sale will be contingent on the Jeep passing smog is all the seller needs to do to knock that hurdle out of the way. That title in question, by the way, is clean, per the ad.

With all that in mind, let’s now consider the Jeep’s $8,399 asking price. With a golden ticket smog certificate, could that be a deal for this rare and seemingly decent-looking Cherokee? Or, is that too much when the prospect of purchase is taken as a whole?

Advertisement

You decide!



Advertisement

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to James Keillor for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

