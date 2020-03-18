At $8,300, Does This 1978 Chevy Camaro Deserve To Be Called A 'Bad Ass?'

Photo : Craigslist

American muscle may not be what it used to be, but as today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Camaro proves, you can still make it whatever you want it to be. Let’s see what that all should realistically cost to accomplish.

There are some used cars that carry prices that make you think the seller is crazy. There are others that carry prices that may give you a similar impression about their buyers.

Yesterday’s 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport was one of the former. At $12,000, it seemed like paint-sniffing nutso, but the fact is, low mileage XJs in really nice shape are commanding that kind of cash all over the place these days. Few of you were having it, however, and, nice as it was, that Jeep couldn’t climb out of the 58 percent Crack Pipe hole that was dug for it.

Back when Microsoft was attempting to out-do the iPod with their Zune mp3 player, the company tried to rebrand “Podcasts” as “Zunecasts.” Needless to say, neither that rebranding nor the Zune itself stood the test of time. The effort, however, is an excellent example of how a market dominance can allow for its definition. It was humiliating for Microsoft to have had to promote their competitor’s brand by noting their mp3 player had “Podcasts.” In a similar fashion, Chevy’s Camaro will always stand in the Mustang’s shadow as the Ford came first and thus defined the “Pony Car” category.

Today’s 1978 Chevy Camaro is one of those pony cars that’s not a Mustang. It’s also not a Z-28 edition, although it’s been cobbled together to provide a reasonable facsimile of that venerable package.

The seller describes the car as a “Bad A**” Camaro and seeing as we are less constrained in our use of malediction, I can let on that the censored title means Bad Ass and by Bad, the seller means good and by Ass… well, come on, you know what Bad Ass means.

Here it apparently means fender vents, a NACA-style placard hood scoop, and a prominent rear spoiler. Those are all hallmarks of the late ‘70s Z-28, as was a big V8 engine. This car comes through there too with an SBC 350 that’s topped with a Holley four-barrel on an aluminum intake and that farts though some totally tubular headers. It looks pretty choice sitting in the appreciably clean engine bay. Just don’t expect such luxuries as air-con since that was apparently left off at the factory.

Along with the hotted-up mill comes new brakes and tires, some ancillary electrics and a 3.73 Posi-traction rear end. The motor and its companion four-speed stick are said to have just 5K under their collective belt.

The bodywork looks straight with none of the major door sag this model can suffer in evidence. There are new turbine wheels wrapped in BFGs filling the wheel wells and T-tops up above. It’s claimed to be “not perfect” with minor rust appearing in undisclosed areas but is still said to be a strong runner.

The interior looks to be in fine shape and benefits from power windows, steering, and brakes. There’s no stereo, but entertainment could be had by way of the T-handle Hurst shifter sitting just behind the blocking plate. The upholstery looks to be in solid shape, with no evidence of leak damage from those T-tops.

The title is clean and while both mileage and VIN are blanked in the ad, it’s safe to say with a car that over time, has been this heavily massaged, neither would likely be an issue.

The asking price for this turn-key classic Camaro is $8,300 and it is now incumbent upon you to weigh in, both in opinion and vote, on both car and price.

What do you think, is this Z-28 clone a catch at that $8,300 asking? Or, does that price make it far less than the sum of its parts.

You decide!



Miami, FL Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to FauxShizzle for the hookup!

