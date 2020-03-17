At $12,000, Is This Almost New 2001 Jeep Cherokee Almost A Steal?

Photo : Craigslist

There’s a Cherokee in Jeep’s current lineup, but it’s a far cry from the original iconic 4X4 that’s represented by today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 2001. Let’s see if this low mileage OG XJ is priced to also bring a tear to your eye.

In baseball—remember that?—you get three strikes before you’re called out. After that, it’s traditional to chuck your helmet in anger along the walk of shame back into the dugout. You know what? I’m pretty sure that the seller of yesterday’s 1988 BMW 325is was looking for a home run when they put their car up for sale.

Let see how they actually did, at least according to our armchair umpiring. There was the issue of a salvage title, that was strike one. Then there was the car’s humongous mileage—over 500K—which could easily be considered strike two. Lastly, there was the price. The asking was $6,500 and seeing as 85 percent of you voted that a Crack Pipe number, we’re going to have to call that strike three. You’re outta here!

Nobody’s going out much these days. In fact, what most people should be doing is staying away from gatherings and avoiding close proximity to older folks. Side-eyeing is still okay, but only from a distance.



Along with keeping out of the blast range of other people’s coughs, sneezes and farts is the need for keeping all your interactive body parts clean. That involves frequent hand washing with soap and water and throwing that hoodie in the washer after a day of expectorating into your elbow in it.

Being clean and tidy these days is more important than ever, and in support of that goal, I have for you one of the cleanest and tidiest 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport wagons you are currently likely to find. Let’s see what that all means.

This 2001 XJ comes in Sienna Pearl over a grey cloth interior and rolls on factory alloy wheels. The truck looks almost brand new both inside and out, and with just 45,800 miles under its belt it likely drives that way too.

Power is by way of Jeep’s stoic 4.0 six with 190 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. That’s mated to a four-speed automatic which sends those ponies through a two-speed transfer case to all four wheels via a part-time AWD system.

The mechanicals are said to work without issue, including providing both cold air and hot heat. The ad notes that the truck’s Goodyear tires have plenty of tread and that all service is up to date.

The interior is claimed to be spotless and features a replaced headliner. The XJ was never the classiest kid on the playground but the plasticky and somewhat janky interior is still perfectly serviceable. You get a factory AM/FM/Cassette/CD stereo here too, with a fun joystick control for balance and fader action. Everything’s manual here, save for the windows and mirrors. There is cruise control, however.

The ad notes that one family has owned the truck since 2003, and that they never took it off-roading that entire time. That appreciably babied existence has led to a truck that’s unique in that here, almost 20-years later, it still looks almost brand new . That’s got to count for something, as do the solid CarCheck score and a clean title.

What the seller is hoping for is that it all adds up to a $12,000 sales price. That’s the current asking, and yes, that’s about double what a stock Cherokee with normal wear and tear might command.

This, of course, is not a normal Cherokee. It’s an extraordinarily clean and low-mileage example that naturally should command more. It’s up to you to determine if it’s worth that $12,000.

What do you think, could this clean Cherokee be worth that much? Or, is this a survivor that won’t survive our vote at that price?

You decide!



Louisville, KY Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don H. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

