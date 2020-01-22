At $8,200, Is It High Time Someone Buy This Lifted 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Photo : Craigslist

The seller of today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Grand Cherokee is looking for a buyer who, in their words, will love it as much as they do. Before that can happen, we’ll have to find out if we love its price.

A Porsche executive sedan isn’t as crazy an idea as you might imagine. The company, most noted for its sports cars, did undertake both engineering and construction of Mercedes’ epic 500E ‘Hammer’ after all. Over the years some of the marque’s most ardent fans have agreed, even to the point of taking matters into their own hands/hacksaws. That was the case in the late ‘60s when California-based builders Troutman and Barnes were commissioned by a well-to-do customer to add a pair of suicide rear doors to a new 911, a surprise gift for his wife.

When Porsche got serious about the category we got the Panamera, and considering the 2011 Panamera S we looked at yesterday, that seems to have been the right decision. Comments on the car were generally positive, and at $19,000, so too notably was its price, coming in at a 57 percent Nice Price win.

One brand that hasn’t strayed too far from its roots is Jeep. Oh sure, the company has shown a steady and inexorable march upscale over the years, and admittedly there have been missteps along the way.



Still, if you think about the company in terms of original mission—which was defeating evil world-wide—and its present mantra of defeating the world’s off-road impediments, they’re not far off the mark.

This 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee seems to be a pretty good example of both the brand’s ethos and—with what appears to be more than 280,000 miles on the clock—its reputation for enduring durability.

Now, I know we had a Grand Cherokee on the block just recently, but I think you’ll find the condition and kit of this one to be vastly different from that cheap seats offering. First off, this Jeep is claimed to have been updated and maintained in a manner that demonstrates a desire for its endurance and aesthetics.

To that end, the seller claims more than $7,000 in parts having gone into it over the course of the past seven years ownership. We don’t generally equate investment with value, but it’s still helpful to understand what’s new and what’s been addressed.

In the case of this ZJ that means some upper ground gained with a four-inch lift kit. That’s been added to a refreshed suspension system and tready 31-inch Hankooks on factory alloy wheels. Brakes have likewise been renewed as has the… well, the seller claims “practically EVERYTHING on the truck is new!” I mean, you get the picture.

Speaking of pictures, the Jeep looks pretty fly in those in the ad. The Hunter Green Metallic paint looks to be without major flaws and extends to the plastic rockers and rear bumper, but not to the front. That rear bumper is missing its inset rub strips but to make up for that, the present owner has replaced the rear hatch with a later edition that features opening rear glass. Up in front, the grille has been painted black, but seemingly not very well.

The interior appears clean and features the puffiest seats you’ve ever seen. Seriously, the seats in here, both front and rear, look like something dredged up from the ocean’s depths and now ballooned up due to the difference in pressure. Those are covered in leather so they appear just as luxurious as they do creepy. An aftermarket head unit with USB input fills the single-DIN dash opening for all your tunes.

Power for the Jeep is provided by a 220 horsepower 5.2-litre V8 so don’t expect to pass all that many gas stations. Behind that sits a four-speed automatic coupled to a two-speed transfer case. The ad notes the addition of ceramic-coated headers and a stainless steel exhaust so the truck should sound pretty beefy too.

There’s more here—remote start, a new headliner, etc.—all seemingly from the service center where the seller is employed. That’s handy. Equally handy is the clear title which will simplify ownership transfer. Not so simple in that endeavor is the price. That’s $8,200, and we now need to weigh in on whether that’s a deal or if it’s just as jacked up as the truck.

What do you think, is this seemingly well cared for Jeep worth that $8,200 asking? Or, do the miles and those weird-ass seats counter the condition and the investments?

You decide!

