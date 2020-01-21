At $19,000, Might This 2011 Porsche Panamera S Prove A Prudent Purchase?

Photo : Craigslist

Porsche has adapted to a changing market over the years, a fact made plainly clear by today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Panamera four-door. Let’s see if it’s still a Porsche, and more importantly, a good used-Porsche deal.

Perhaps the most famous line in the film Jurassic Park is uttered by Jeff Goldbloom’s character, Dr. Ian Malcom. R eacting to the mere concept of recreating dinosaurs, h e chides his host, John Hammond over dinner with the accusation that “your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

A similar complaint could potentialy be leveled at yesterday’s custom 1962 Chevy Corvair Rampside. That formerly utilitarian beast had been transformed into a mid-engine, V8-powered crazy car that, oddly enough, still held a certain appeal. At $8,000, it apparently also held the mantle of reasonable value, taking home a narrow 52 percent Nice Price win. Lucky for it, that wouldn’t prove too bulky to transport.

If you need to transport yourself and three other individuals, your options are ample. The world is, of cou rse, your oyster. You could, as example procure four skateboards. If that’s a bit too rudimentary for your tastes then a pair of two-up motorcycles might be more your style. Demanding that all four of you travel in a single vehicle, howver, means the bikes are out. In that case, your only real option, at least as far as interests of the moment are concerned, is this 2011 Porsche Panamera S.

The Panamera debuted to mixed reviews at the Shanghai International Auto Show in 2009. The car was intended to extend Porsche’s reach into the executive sedan market, an odd endeavor considering the limited sales in that class and the established players already splitting those up.

Still, with a few notable exceptions, Porsche seems to have been getting good advice from their Magic 8-Ball over the years, and since its introduction the company has managed to move somewhere around 6,000 Panameras annually here in the U.S.. The model was developed around the MSB, or Modularer Standardantriebsbaukasten platform and initially offered V8 engines and rear-wheel drive as the only options . Diesels, hybrids, and V6s were added later, as was on-demand AWD.

This 115,000 mile S is that simpler times model. It rocks a 395 horsepower DOHC V8 behind its 911-esque nose, and sends that power to the rear wheels exclusively. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic.

The paint is Yachting Blue ( no, seriously, Yachting Blue) and that compliments nicely the biscuit-colored leather interior and five-spoke factory alloys. The car looks to be in excellent shape both inside and out and appears to have the Chrono Sport package. That might not actually be the case as Porsche options are famously vast and overlapping so the center-dash clock may portend otherwise. The car is privately offered and has exactly no compelling information save for the mileage offered up in its Craigslist ad.

The seller does very kindly include the VIN and a quick Duck, Duck, Go of that shows that it was offered by a dealer not all that long, or too many miles ago. Back then it rocked 101,000 miles and asked $28,999. An additional 14,000 miles have since been added, and those have apparently lowered the car’s residual by almost ten-grand. It now asks $19,000, or, to circle back to our original exercise on quartet transportation needs, to a cool $4,750 per seat.

That’s pretty reasonable if you can get those three friends to chip in their fair share. I f your friends are anything like mine—cough*deadbeats*cough—that’s far from likely to be happening.

No, you’re probably going to have to go it alone here, and as such, what we need to do is determine if, at $19,000, you should go at all. What do you think, is this Porsche worth that asking, even with no info in the ad? Or, does the dearth of history and the price, make this a Panamera that you would pass?

You decide!

Los Angeles, CA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T To Fauxshizzle for the hookup!

