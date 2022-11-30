People love Toyota’s Land Cruiser and most, like today’s Nice Price or No Dice FJ80, show lots of miles as a result. This one may have done more than most, but as a result, will its price also add up?

In yesterday’s 2010 Audi R8 4.2 Quattro ad, the seller claimed that the sale was to make way—and money—for the purchase of either a Ferrari or the R8’s sibling to the South, the Lamborghini Gallardo. At $81,000, a sale would get them much of the way, however, that was not going to happen on your watch. A full 90 percent of you did the math and decided that was way too much for the car as it stood, dropping the R8 in a No Dice loss.

Here’s some math that I think few of us have ever done; adding up all the miles driven in all the cars you’ve ever owned. What might that total be? 200K? 300K? Whatever it might be, I’ll bet it’s probably not the 405,388 miles this particular 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser has done.

Now, it’s almost certain that any Land Cruiser from this era will show substantial mileage. That’s just the nature of the beast. Few vehicles enjoy quite the rep for durability and owner loyalty as does the Land Cruiser, making those odometer barrel rolls all the more expected. This one happens to be a bit more so since it’s done almost the equivalent of a trip to the moon and back.

Not all of the FZJ80 has made it this far, though. According to the ad, the 4.5-liter, 212 horsepower inline six earned itself a rebuild a month or so back from what is described as a “reputable shop.” It does look quite nice and clean under the hood as a result.

Also, much of the top coat of the two-stage paint has gone AWOL along the way, leaving the Dark Emerald Pearl underneath to fight the sun on its own. From the pics in the ad, that’s been a gallant but failing effort.

Aside from the paint, the bodywork looks to be holding up ok. There’s no evidence of rusting either above or below and the truck rolls on factory alloys wrapped in Michelin meats; which is always a good sign. A bunch of reflective stickers has been applied all around the bumpers and rockers, which obviously serve a purpose, but look a bit tacky.

The cabin shows its age, but the cloth upholstery is still holding up its end of the bargain as are most of the plastics and the carpets. There are a few blemishes here, including a frayed driver’s-side seatbelt that should likely be replaced as a safety measure. Missing is the desirable side-fold third row, although the mounts are all there. Other issues include a small crack in the windscreen and a rear-door window regulator that doesn’t want to play nice.

According to the seller, the truck has been a California resident its entire life—which explains the clean undercarriage—and recently passed that state’s smog inspection “with flying colors.” The seller claims to have both the clean title and the service history in hand.

With all that in mind, what do you think this Land Cruiser’s cost should rightfully be? The seller asks $7,000 and requires that only “serious buyers” need apply. We’re seriously in need of getting to the vote so let’s have at it.

Is this FZJ80 worth that $7,000 asking as it sits? Or, for that much (in both cost and mileage), does it need a rebuilt paint job to go along with its rebuilt six?

You decide!

Sacramento, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

