At $6,800, Is This 1998 Ford Ranger XLT An American Dream Deal?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Ranger might just be the flag-waving ticket for anyone looking to parade their patriotism publicly. On top of that, it also seems to be well-sorted and ready for work. Let’s see if we can get worked up over its price.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy warns that “Space is big,” and then emphasizes the point by claiming that, “You just won’t believe how vastly hugely mindboggingly big it is.” In relation to how big the cosmos is, a wallet of equal size might be needed to carry the $38,000 asked for last Friday’s 1991 Mazda (Eunos) Cosmo coupe. That three-rotor Wankel marvel looked to be in great shape and offer a wholly unique ownership experience, but that wasn’t enough to carry the weight of that price tag. In the end, the Mazda dropped in a 70 percent No Dice loss.

Advertisement

Friday’s Cosmo may not have worked for you, but let’s see how a work truck like today’s 1998 Ford Ranger XLT — ahem — works out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ford’s compact Ranger was a popular enough truck in its time, so much so that it enjoyed a laudably long production run with only modest massaging over the years to keep it fresh. These days, the compact truck still has a sizable following and even its own sub-Reddit with nearly forty thousand subscribers.

This one joins the party with just 126,000 miles on the clock and rocking the OHV 4.0 V6 with 160 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. This engine should not be confused with the execrable SOHC 4.0 that powered later years.

Advertisement

Despite that differentiation, the ad says this truck’s engine has already had its top end, including the heads, rebuilt. Backing that up is a five-speed manual driven through an also recently replaced clutch. It passed its smog test and, per the seller, has too many new parts to list. That’s all with just 126K under its work belt.

Advertisement

Aesthetically, there are a lot of plusses here, too, especially if you like the Stars and Stripes. Of course, that’s manefested by the waving flag wrap covering the hood. That pairs surprisingly well with the Vermillion Red metallic paint and modest brightwork the rest of the truck wears. Over all, it’s a light bit of kistch.

Advertisement

Aside from the hood wrap, the paint is in good shape, suffering only a few sizable dents and scratches on the outside of the bed. Another issue is headlamp lenses which could also stand a good polishing. That’s all evidence of the truck’s work life, which is also supported by the included Rack It ladder rack and dual diamond plate bedside lockers. Factory alloys wearing new tires underpin the whole shebang.

Advertisement

The cabin is also workman-like. The cloth seats and center armrest show only minor wear and tear, as do the carpet and durable rubber floor mats. The original AM/FM/Cassette head unit still holds court in the dash, and the A/C is said to work “perfect.” This is also a new enough truck to carry airbags for both driver and passenger.

All in all, this seems to be a solid and sorted compact truck that could serve as either a workmate or playmate, whatever the need. According to the description in the ad, all the major issues that could plague an owner have been addressed. And, save for needing the greater cabin space a Super Cab affords, there doesn’t feel like there’s anything else lacking.

Advertisement

The price for that lack of lacking is $6,800, and it’s now time for you all to work out for yourselves whether anyone should pay that much for this versatile Ranger. What do you say? Is $6,800 a fair price for a truck with such potential? Or does that price simply not work for you?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

Sacramento, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Stu for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.