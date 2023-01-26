At $6,800, Is This 1972 Volvo 145 Worth its Weight in Patina?

Hagerty just listed the Volvo 200 series as one of the highest appreciators of 2022. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo 145 is that model’s immediate ancestor, but will it find similar appreciation in our vote?

At $17,000, I thought yesterday’s 1990 Ford F350 Centurion seemed like a reasonable bargain. I was a little disappointed, then, to see that mot of you disagreed and that the ad may have been a scam. Not only did the Centurion take away a No Dice loss, but at 85 percent, it was pretty overwhelming. I guess I just need to get out more often.

If I’m going to go out, I’m going to want to do so wearing my old pair of teal-green Chucks, since those are pretty comfortable shoes to kick around in and get lots of compliments. Something else that’s old, teal green, and looking pretty hipster, is today’s 1972 Volvo 145 Estate. That might be a lot of fun too.

Volvo first introduced the 140 Series in 1967 and carried the line through the 1974 model year. For ‘ 75, it was supplanted by the 200 Series which was really little more than a heavy refresh of the 140, changing things like the nose, bumpers, and suspension/steering.

A recent investigation by Hagerty presented the 240 Series as one of five cars to see substantial valuation gains in 2022; the Volvo enjoying a 32 percent boost according to its sales records. Considering the similarities between the models, it’s not a stretch to think the 140 Series might follow a similar trajectory.

Of course, the trick with any investment is to get in on the ground floor with the best deal one can haggle. This 145 looks solid and carries old paint and a somewhat rough- and- tumble interior; factors that may turn off some folks while endearing it to others. ( I think I’m in that latter group.)

This was originally a 145E, with the E standing for Einspritzer or fuel injection. That was a Bosch D-Jetronic system first added to the B20 inline-four in 1971. Here, that’s been given the heave-ho, replaced by a traditional intake and two-barrel carburetor with an electric choke. Other updates include new tires and what’s said in the ad to be a “recently rebuilt brake system.”

The little B20 looks a bit lost in the engine bay, meaning there’s plenty of room to work on it should anything else need replacing. This being an old Volvo, it’s unlikely anything major will need to be replaced. A four-speed manual does transmission duties here, but lacks the desirable Laycock de Normanville overdrive.

The wagon is described as a two-owner car, with a clean title and 232,000 miles on the clock. Those miles show in the faded paint, the minor dings beneath that paint, and the missing trim on two of the doors. As noted, that look could be perceived as either trashed or treasured depending on the cut of your jib.

The cabin shows its age as well, with crazy lumpy carpeting and a load area that looks as though it’s been through the war. On the plus side, the upholstery all seems serviceable, the dash is in great shape, and the car seems solid and rust-free throughout. According to the seller, it’s also a “good running car” and old enough to both wear the cool ‘ 70s California blue and gold plates, and never need a smog test in that state.

It’s the pictures that really tell the story here, and prospective buyers will either gravitate toward the car because of its condition or be totally turned off by it. That will go a long way in how those prospects feel about the wagon’s $6,800 asking price.

Let’s see how you feel about that. What’s your take on this classic Volvo and that $6,800 asking? Does that seem like a deal for a car that may very well outlive us all? Or, does the plethora of patina mean you’d give that price a pass?

You decide!

Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Daniel Ruth for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

