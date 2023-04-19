At $6,500, Would You Land This 1983 AMC Eagle?

The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice AMC Eagle makes the claim that the model is “The original crossover.” Let’s see if the price makes it worth jumping into this Eagle’s nest.

One of the most important things the experts warn about when viewing a solar eclipse is to not stare directly into the Sun. Thankfully, no such admonishment was needed when it came to the 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Spyder that came under our gaze yesterday. While it was described as being in like-new condition and offered a compelling drivetrain combo, few of you deemed the Spyder worthy of even a second glance at its $13,995 asking price. That earned the Spyder an eye-opening 77 percent No Dice loss.

Not everyone is aware — or cares — but Mitsubishi still builds an Eclipse. It’s not an individualistic personal coupe or convertible anymore, though. Instead, it’s a fairly generic five-door hatchback with AWD, having switched from chasing Toyota Celicas to being a Subaru Impreza wannabe.

The format — a raised car-based body on an AWD (or AWD-appearing) platform — is fairly common these days. That wasn’t always the case, and in fact, most of these cars can thank the AMC Eagle lineup that debuted on the market in 1980 for their existence.

The Eagle line was a bit of a mix of firsts and lasts. As noted, the line introduced the idea of full-time AWD automobiles to the American market. It was also the last iteration of AMC’s long-running midsized car line that started out as the Hornet all the way back in 1969. AMC reappointed the Hornet as the Concord in 1978 and then that model as the AWD Eagle just a year later.

The AWD Eagle would carry through until AMC’s demise following the company’s purchase by Chrysler in 1987. It would lend its name to the marque Chrysler created to corral the various cars from the AMC and Renault lines that it was contractually obligated to sell. Sadly, the AWD Eagle only lasted one model year after that merger.

This 1983 Eagle Sport Wagon comes from what effectively was the model’s heyday. AMC tweaked the 258 CID straight six this year for better performance and efficiency. That means 110 horsepower, which, admittedly, doesn’t sound all that inspiring. The 210 lb-ft of torque the engine offers should, though. And, with just a little over 3,200 pounds to push, that lopey six won’t feel much strain. A three-speed TorqueFlite automatic backs up the big six and feeds a single-speed center diff which parses the ponies to both front (independent) and rear (live) ends equally unless slippage is detected.

According to the ad, the engine in this 80,977-mile wagon was replaced just three years back. The car is also said to have been owned by the same family all its life. It presents in what the seller describes as deep maroon paint, a color I think is officially called Vintage Red Metallic.

Whatever the name, it looks ok for its age, albeit a bit rough in places. The seller describes the condition as “excellent” which we can take to mean there’s no major rotting underneath the skirts. The only bummer on the bodywork is the lack of fake woodgrain that would be the chef’s kiss of ‘ 80s kitsch.

Per the pictures, the interior has not only held up amazingly well, but looks totally fly with its plaid cloth and vinyl trim upholstery, along with the faux woodgrain dash. When people say “They don’t build ‘em like they used to” this is what they are talking about. Big comfy-looking buckets reside up front, while a full bench offers three-up seating in the back. That latter can be folded down to expand the load area but be mindful of the high lift-over the old-school Eagle wagon demands.

A clean title seals the deal on this Eagle, but the $6,500 asking price might just unravel it. According to the seller, that’s well below the JD Power (remember them?) estimation of $9,600. It’s also a ton cheaper than the twenty grand asked for this crazy-clean example. Does that make it a deal, though?

What do you think, is $6,500 a fair price for this too-cool for old-school Eagle? Or does that price mean this bird has flown?

You decide!

Butte, Montana, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

