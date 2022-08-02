With the publishing of Unsafe at any Speed in 1965, Ralph Nader made Corvairs like today’s Nice Price or No Dice 95 Van, the unwitting poster child for dangerous car design. Today, we’re way past that , but we’ll still have to see if this extensively-modded van might be unsafe for any wallet.

It has been said that a picture speaks 1,000 words and the picture of yesterday's 2001 BMW Z3 3.0 wearing a bloody-toothed rabbit face — on its boot lid, no less — did say a lot. Thankfully, the bunny costume was an optional no-cost extra, but even with its inclusion, few of you found favor in the Z3's $15,500 asking price. That resulted in a sizable 87 percent No Dice loss.

Now let’s take a look at this 1963 Chevrolet Corvair 95 Van and decide if it’s a badass ride or just bad .



The ad calls this a “Greenbrier 95,” but the Greenbrier name was reserved by Chevy for the passenger version of the van. The one with windows. This should be rightfully called a Corvair 95 Van (so-named for its 95-inch wheelbase) or perhaps just the Corvan 95.

Whatever you want to call it, this van is certainly unique. It features a significantly-altered nose with rectangular sealed-beam headlamps, and between those a slatted grille. Circling the bottom of the truck is a continuous extension that flares generously over each wheel arch and culminates in a front air dam constructed out of seven or eight license plates from various states. Oh, and that front bumper appears to have once been a back bumper off of a ‘ 70s General Motors mid-size wagon or perhaps an El Camino.

The driver’s compartment has been fully-carpeted in blue toe-tickler. And by fully, I mean that the shag extends up over the dash and across the windshield header like it’s an advancing fungus. There’s also an added center stack mounted with stereo componentry and what looks to be a quartet of eyeball vents. Velour-covered seats from some other vehicle have been adapted for Corvair duty and appear to be reasonably serviceable. In the back, the load area is now set up for camper duty with a fridge and a seat that potentially could be folded down into a bed ( although that seems to need some work to be made functional.)

According to the ad, the truck runs, drives, and stops without major issues. Power comes from an 80 horsepower (gross) 145 cubic- inch displacement air-cooled flat-six that has been paired with a four-speed manual out of a Corvair Monza Spyder. The engine has also been updated with an alternator rather than a generator and sports new fuel filters and a battery.

Per the ad, there’s still much left to do on the van . According to the description, the major issues are as follows:

the interior has been converted to a sleeper has cabinets cooler/fridge the seat lays down to bed still needs fabricated (bolted down) the fiberglass work isn’t the best and it does has rust could drive it how it is or restore the (oil pan drips I haven’t got around to fixing it).

None of that list seems too overwhelming for any true Corvair fan (you know who you are) and with a clean title, there’s lots to like on this interestingly-modded classic.

That being said, could it really be worth the $6,500 the seller is asking for its sale? That’s not a lot in today’s crazy car market, but then, this Corvair appears wildly out of step with near anything in today’s crazy car market. That’s why I like it.

You might like it too, but we’ll just have to see how likable that price tag might prove. What do you say? I s this Corvan 95 worth that $6,500 asking as it sits? Or, is that too high a price to pay for a van that’s not yet quite livable?

You decide!

Columbus, Ohio, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

