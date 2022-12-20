Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chevy Chevette features a sizable wing on its roof, obviously intended to keep its backend in line under the strain of the engine’s 65 horsepower. Let’s see if the price tag is equally as delusional.

Think for a moment about what criteria are important for a respectable grand touring car. It will need to be comfortable over the long haul, have enough space for a couple of overnight bags, and have a certain level of panache to make the touring feel… well grand.

I’d say that description fits yesterday’s 2001 Mercedes-Benz SL500 to a T. Sure, it had a couple of aesthetic flaws, but those could be addressed in short order and with minimal fuss. At $7,000, the price for a tour ticket wasn’t too dear either. At least that’s the impression conveyed by the 70 percent Nice Price win the car enjoyed.

Let’s be clear, impressions are important. After all, you never get a second chance at a first one. That’s why the lede photo in a classified ad is crucial. Whatever product you are hawking, you definitely want to present it in its best light, right from the start .

It’s tough to say what that best light might be for this 1984 Chevrolet Chevette two-door. After all, there’s a lot to take in here. According to the ad, this two-owner Chevy sports a mere 80,000 miles on the clock and is in excellent condition inside and out. That inside is pretty tame, but the outside, as they say, has got it going on.

At first peep, one might think this Chevette has some kind of odd landau roof covering its rear end and hatch. That, however, appears to be simply flat black paint. The aftermarket paint treatment extends around the windows in doors and is mirrored on the hood where a massive blister implies great things happening below.

It seems that hood is making promises that the engine bay can’t keep as the car still maintains its stock 1599 cc SOHC four in residence. That’s mated with a four-speed stick which sends the engine’s modest 65 ponies to the live rear axle. In the plus column, the seller says the car has seen the replacement of its brakes, timing belt, and clutch ensuring that it now “Runs and drives like new!!”

Cragar mags wrapped in tires with decent tread underpin while a big wing on the roof closes out the bling-fest up top.

Inside, things are a lot less out-there, although, there are some added gauges in the console and a T-handle for the four-speed. A dash cap implies shenanigans underneath but the rest of the upholstery and plastics seem to be in excellent condition.

The seller claims the car to be “RUST FREE” and per the ad, it also has a clean title. What might all this bring on the open market? The seller seems to think $6,500 is a good starting place and we all now need to decide if that’s a fair deal. After all, Hanukkah is in full swing, and Saturnalia/Christmas/Kwanza are all right around the corner making last-minute gift buying the order of business at the moment.

What do you think? i s this expressively-modded Chevette worth that $6,500 price tag as its sits? Or, is that just asking too much for so little a car?

You decide!

Winchester, West Virginia, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

