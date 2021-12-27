The Unicorn is only one of a number of mythical beasties, but for some reason, it has been elevated in popular culture above all the others to serve as the talisman for anything rare or seemingly unobtainable. Based on its manual transmission, the seller of t oday’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Cayenne describes it as a unicorn . Let’s see if its price makes it just as mythical.

Have you ever seen the DePalma version of Scarface? P robably its most notable scene is the frenetic climax in which Al Pacino’s character, the by-then battle bloodied Tony Montana, spittle-shouts at his attackers “Say hello to my little friend!” while whipping out a Colt AR-15 assault rifle and then opening fire.

We looked at another kind of little friend last Thursday, albeit one that would almost certainly be far less violent. If you were to describe our candidate 1965 Citroën 2CV in a friendly fashion, you might more cheekily refer to it as “Mon petit ami” while lighting up a Gitanes and simultaneously sipping an espresso. If last Thursday’s little Citroën were to appear in a film, it would probably be somewhere in the middle rather than during a bloody climax, and probably just for comic relief. Still, a little friend is a little friend.

Sadly for the Citroën’s seller, few of you found its $16,500 asking price to be particularly friendly. That resulted in a narrow but decisive 56 percent No Dice loss. Hopefully, we can all still remain friends after that .

If you have friends and they require impressing, you could do far worse than by showing them today’s 2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS. It is, after all, one of the very rare editions equipped with a ZF six-speed manual transmission behind its 4.8 liter, naturally-aspirated edition of Porsche’s stalwart V8. That engine gives 399 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and can push the two-and-a-half-ton Porsche to sixty in under six seconds. You can do that and more in just the first two gears.

This one comes with a modest 91,000 miles on the clock and a recent servicing from a Porsche specialist shop. The clean-title car sports a triple black (paint, interior, wheels) presentation and is described by the seller as being in excellent condition. The pictures in the ad support that assertion, showing no signs of any flaw in the paint nor trim, and an interior that looks almost as new. Its age is belied a bit by the absence of some modern cabin accouterments like a digital dashboard, but that’s a minor quibble.

According to the seller, only 1,200 manual models were built in this generation of GTS and of those, only 128 managed to make the long boat ride to U.S. shores. That makes for a fairly low chance of you running into another at any time and hence limits the likelihood of any sort of Westside Story-style dance-off .

We don’t get much more info from the ad, other than that the Cayenne has been garage-kept and suitably maintained. The seller also says the price is non-negotiable which likely explains why the ad has been up for more than three weeks with no apparent movement.

That non-negotiable price is $55,000 and it’s now time for you all to weigh in and give us your opinion on this seemly rare Cayenne’s value and then vote on that price.

What do you think, do a manual transmission and a spotless presentation make this Porsche worth that $55,000 asking? Or, does that price take all the heat out of this Cayenne?

You decide!

Portland, Oregon, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Daniel Hoyfee for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

