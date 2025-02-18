At $54,999, Is This 1991 Acura NSX A High-Mileage Hero?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice NSX is offered through a restoration shop for one of its clients. That’s probably a good relationship to have given the car’s astounding odometer reading. Let’s see if its price is equally mind-blowing.



Fully meeting expectations, yesterday’s $13,500 1987 Fiero Ferrari 512TR completed kit car earned a 100 percent Nice Pri… Wait, no, it didn’t. As a matter of fact, we started the week with one of the biggest denouements possible, a 92 percent No Dice loss and a big no thank you to the car in the comments.

Truth be told, homage or poseur cars never get the respect enjoyed by the real deal. That’s because corners are often cut in their design or build, and they often lack the passion and panache of the objects of their mimicry.

That’s not a problem expressed by Acura’s original NSX. Honda’s high-end mid-engine masterpiece truly was and remains the real deal. Engineered with handling prowess that satisfied Ayrton Senna but still easy as an Accord to drive when not pushed to its limits, the NSX was recognized as special upon its introduction. It has gone on to gain classic status in the years since.

Unlike most classics, which are treated with kid gloves and used sparingly, this 1991 Acura NSX has been well-used (259,000 miles) and shows those miles like a worn-in pair of old Levis.

Painted in the most common color combo of red with a black roof, this NA1 edition is being offered through an NSX restoration shop for one of its customers, who, the ad says, is “looking to get rid of an extra NSX he has in order to add some variety to his fleet.” Sheesh, it must be nice.

In addition to the light wear and tear that’s evident, the car shows a number of mods, including what looks to be an RM Racing NOS kit, aftermarket air intake and coolant bottle, plus a handsome set of gold alloys. There are also a bunch of decals and stickers advertising catchy brands dotting the bodywork, but those are probably easily removed.

The cabin looks solid—this is a Honda product, after all—although by their discordant color, the seats appear to be unoriginal. The driver’s seat has a tear in the left bolster indicating that it may be time for another change in the seating arrangement. The stereo has also been upgraded; good for the tunes, but perhaps bad for originality.

According to the ad, the car’s 3.0-liter VTEC V6 has enjoyed a recent timing belt service. Other work, including brakes, was undertaken in 2023. The resto shop advises that, “While it does run and drive fine there are nuances that come with a car this old with this many miles.” In the plus column, the car is a manual. Like many sports cars, the optional automatic transmission really doesn’t do the NSX any favors.

On the other side of the coin, the ad notes some issues with the car’s title history. The shop has pulled the Carfax and shares this somewhat sordid rundown:

Currently has a clean Colorado Title but the carfax shows a potential washed rebuilt Washington title in 1998. Carfax also showed it coming to Arizona with a clean title. This was before the current owner’s purchase and he has owned it since 2015.

Suffice to say, this NSX has seen some shit. That’s to be expected, considering its mileage and age. And, while it has had a couple of shunts in years past, it doesn’t seem to have any significant repair work evident, nor any lingering problems. Admittedly, it is a bit rough around the edges, but that is reflected to a certain degree in the car’s $54,999 asking price, which is about two-thirds of what cream puff editions are pulling these days. The ad also says that price is negotiable.

What’s your take on this well-used NSX and that $54,999 asking? Does that seem fair, given the car’s provenance and current presentation? Or is that too much for a car with such a questionable past?

You decide!

Facebook Marketplace out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to RyHaasta for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up via email and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

