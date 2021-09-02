If today’s Nice Price or No Dice BMW 528i were a person, it’d be old enough to drink. Let’s find out if its price is worthy of a toast.

Advertisement

It’s long been the goal of most teenagers to stand out while at the same time, fitting in. It’s a deft tightrope act that some pull off adroitly and others muff tragically. The 2005 Chevy SSR we looked at yesterday has reached its teen years and, with its retro styling and retractable roof, it certainly stands out. Unfortunately for the seller, the $36,000 asking price apparently didn’t fit in. You all gave t hat a 76 percent No Dice loss .

Speaking of teenagers, it’s long been the case that those in the foster care system can have trouble finding stable home environments owing to their age . The same fate often befalls older dogs and cats waiting to spend their final few years in a quiet comfortable home rather than a noisy and scary shelter. It’s somewhat improper to compare the fates of living people and animals to cars, but I bring these factors up because it is sometimes equally as hard to find homes for certain older models.

Today’s 2000 BMW 528i estate is an older car, and it’s from a company known for having less than stellar reliability once the new has worn off and the warranty has expired. It demands a special type of someone to take on a car like this, someone who’s not daunted by the prospect of old German car ownership and the pitfalls someone in that role may face.

G/O Media may get a commission CuriosityStream HD Lifetime Subscription Buy for $150 at StackSocial Use the promo code STREAM25

But enough of the Debbie Downer talk. Let’s dig into this Bimmer since it does look to be pretty tight for both its age and the 160,000 miles it has driven. First off, the E39 wagon is one of the nicest looking of the line, and this one, in s ilver over a black leather interior appears to have been well kept on top of that. On the outside, t here seems to be no significant issue with the paint, glass, or trim. Even the plastic headlamp covers seem to have held up, showing only minimal yellowing.

Advertisement

Inside, the story is much the same. The leather looks terrific and while this is a typically dark German car interior, it is livened up a bit by some handsome wood trim. The tool kit in the hatch seems reasonably complete and props to the seller for acknowledging how important that factor is to the Bimmer community.

The only odd bit here is the aftermarket stereo head unit in the dash. Fitting of that has required a big plain plastic surround that looks out of place in the otherwise posh accommodations.

Advertisement

This being a 528i, power comes from a DOHC M52 straight-six. With 2793ccs of displacement, the engine manages 193 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque. That’s guided by a five-speed automatic to the back end . Yes, admittedly a hotter mill and a stick would be more appreciated. I’d also like to be taller and independently wealthy, so what’s your point?

Advertisement

BMW cooling systems of this era have a reputation for frailty and so it’s nice to see the seller note that the wet works in this car have been recently refreshed. Other work noted by the ad includes an oil change and new pads on the brakes. According to the ad, the car is in excellent condition with no major mechanical issues. It’s doing daily driver duty at present and will come with a clean title but no license plates since those are apparently vanities that the seller wishes to keep.

Advertisement

So there you go. This is a very nice, but modest edition of the E39 estate with a drivetrain that won’t get your pulse pumping, but then should also be fairly easy to maintain. And that’s a big plus for an older BMW, right? The asking price is $5,900 and the seller seems willing to flex on that a bit.

What do you think, is $5,900 a good starting place for this 528i? Or, is that dead-on for such a nice car?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

Portland, Oregon, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.