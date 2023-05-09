At $5,800, Does This 1985 Toyota MR2 Deserve a Formal Offer?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Toyota MR2 is a bit rough around the edges but seems reasonably solid in the center. Let’s see if it’s priced to make a solid sale.

If Siegfried & Roy’s flamboyant nightclub act taught us anything it’s that people who keep tigers as pets are vastly more likely to be maimed or killed in a tiger-related incident than the average individual. Many auto enthusiasts consider owning BMWs of a certain age to be akin to keeping a tiger as a pet in it too will eventually bite you in the ass, right where you saddle your wallet.

Yesterday’s 2006 BMW X3 didn’t seem to have any issues, either aesthetic or mechanical, but that’s just how such cars like to trick us. A six-speed stick made it a standout, and it came with relatively low miles. That wasn’t enough, however, to account for spending the $11,900 asked to take it on, as evidenced by the 58 percent No Dice loss it endured.

Toyota, in direct contrast to BMW, has a reputation for reliability no matter what the age. That’s what makes the current Supra, which is a collaborative effort between the brands such an interesting car. What path will it take in the future?

The Supra is just one of two sports cars that Toyota offers and both of those are collaborative efforts with other automakers. That Wonder-Twinning really shouldn’t be necessary since Toyota has proven on more than one occasion to be fully capable of designing, engineering, and selling some pretty fine home brew sports cars.

Today’s 1985 Toyota MR2 is just such an example of that. Considering it came from a company that was better known at the time for sensible, frugal cars, it’s all the more notable a vehicle.

This one looks to have had its share of adventures, having racked up an impressive 190,000 miles and a few road scars here and there. According to the seller, though, the car made most of those miles while residing in Arkansas so rust isn’t an issue.

The paint seems decent if dull. Accentuating the white bodywork is a collection of black decals across the nose and flanks. Those, as well as the pinstripe, are fading and broken in places. Other than that, it all looks like it’s in usable shape. While a set of aftermarket alloys from DOTZ Wheels are shown on the car, the sale will also include the original factory wheels mounted with Hankook tires. The roof spoiler also hitches a ride.

Per the ad, the interior has been cleaned up and detailed. Unsurprisingly, as a result, it looks to be in much better condition than the exterior. The upholstery is all intact and both carpet and door cards look clean and un-marred. An Ae86 steering wheel and TRD shift knob spruce things up a bit.

Mechanically… well, it’s a Toyota. The seller says that the engine is “running good but there are some oil leaks from valve cover.” The 1.6-liter 4A-GE motor offers up 112 horsepower and is matched in this car with a five-speed stick. Disc brakes do the stopping at each of the four corners.

A clean title and the advocacy for the car’s restoration wrap up the car’s bona fides. A $5,800 asking price closes the ad.

What do you think about that price for this MR2? Does $5,800 seem like a fair deal for the car even with its wear and mileage? Or, does that price make this purebred Toyota sports car a bit of a mutt?

You decide!

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Tom Brenner for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

