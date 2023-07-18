At $5,500, Is This 2001 Ford Ranger SuperCab A Super-Duper Deal?

According to its ad, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Ranger has done 200,000 miles. It has a few boogers to show for that high number but is claimed to be mechanically sound. Let’s see how sound an investment it might make.

Imagine someone bringing a baby goat to a dog park. That’s an image that’s not out of the realm of possibilities but is incongruous nonetheless. Equally oddball in many of your estimations was yesterday’s hot-rodded 1978 Chrysler LeBaron coupe. Tarted up and tatted out, it still rocked the clunky ’70s Chrysler style — including a half landau roof. At $16,000, that was just too much to bear, and the LeBaron bombed in an 84 percent No Dice loss.

Advertisement

Let’s say you have a number of baby goats to take to the dog park. Not so many that might require a full-sized pickup, but enough that a car won’t handle the herd. Happily, a compact pickup like today’s 2001 Ford Ranger SuperCab might fit the bill in such a highly plausible real-world scenario.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Ranger is having a bit of a moment right now. Ford currently offers a mid-sized truck wearing the nameplate, but that doesn’t seem to have the fanbase as does the OG compact version. Heck, the old-school Ranger even has its own dedicated Reddit community. Could these trucks really be that endearing?

Advertisement

This one has 200,000 miles on the clock, which is remarkable considering that it rocks the dubiously reliable Cologne 4.0 SOHC V6. This engine is based on the long-running OHV V6 but with the original camshaft replaced by an intermediate shaft off of which the two cam chains are driven. The tensioners for the cam chains are a common failure point on these engines, and, being at the back of the motor, their replacement is an engine-out job.

When working properly, as this one is claimed to be, the 4.0 makes a healthy 210 horsepower and even better 245 lb-ft of torque. Here that’s backed up by a four-speed automatic and rear-wheel-drive.

Advertisement

Wrapped around all that is a SuperCab/short bed body in two-stage red over a gray cloth interior. The four-door cab offers four-up seating or just a lot of lockable and easily-accessed storage space. A bed extender makes the lined bed in the back all the more usable.

Advertisement

The bodywork on the truck shows well but does suffer a sizable dent in the passenger-side rear door. There doesn’t seem to be any paint-break-through, or reduction in function, but it’s fairly ugly nonetheless. The rest of the body looks fine and the wheels, along with their new tires, look perfectly serviceable.

Advertisement

Issues in the cabin include a torn and tired driver’s seat and some de-lamination of the leather on the steering wheel. Both issues could be addressed with a quick trip to the automotive aisle at the local WalMart, but they are worth pointing out. A factory stereo and power windows and locks also feature here, however, according to the seller, the driver’s door window has come off its track rendering it a one-trick pony.

Other than that, the truck is claimed to be mechanically sound, well-maintained, and very reliable. It also appears to have been given a good cleaning before being offered for sale, which shows dedication and investment on the part of its seller. A clean title wraps up the truck’s bona fides.

Advertisement

Considering the high mileage, the door dent, and the kind of crappy driver’s seat, what might a Ranger of this age and caliber rightfully be worth? The seller is asking $5,500 for it, and I now would like your opinion and vote on that asking.

Advertisement

What do you think, is $5,500 a fair price for this compact Ford as it is presented in its ad? Or, at that much, would you be more likely to leave this Ranger alone?

You decide!

Advertisement

Facebook Marketplace out of Long Beach, California, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.