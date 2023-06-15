VW never officially sold the T3 Doka in the U.S., but like so many other cool cars, today’s Nice Price or No Dice contender proved desirable enough for the aftermarket to do the necessary work. Will this truck’s present price prove equally desirable?

Lotus recently introduced the Eletre, the company’s first electric SUV and, in fact, its first car with more than two doors in * checks notes * well, ever. It’s a fully realized five-door hatch seeking some of that sweet sales success that the Tesla Model Y has for years been enjoying .

That makes it a far cry from the kit-car kookiness of early Lotus models, and, being turn-key, even farther from the yet-to-be-reassembled restoration project 1977 Lotus Esprit S1 we looked at yesterday. Most of you were none too keen on the prospect of taking on someone else’s unfinished restoration project. Fewer still expressed willingness to do so at the car’s $75,000 asking price. That resulted in a massive 93 percent No Dice loss despite the attraction of what the finished project might offer.

Let’s move on from half-baked projects to some formerly forbidden fruit. Today’s 1989 Volkswagen T3 Doka Transporter TriStar offers four doors, four-wheel drive, three foldable bedsides, and one under-bed pass-through storage compartment for storing baguettes and skinny kids. I’d say that’s a lot. And, while these cult-classic trucks were never officially offered for sale here in the States, this one is claimed to not only be Federally compliant but also to meet California’s strict emissions standards .

The engine making that so is a 2.1-liter water-cooled flat four good for 112 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. According to the ad, the then- new engine was installed in Santa Barbara, California in 2010 and now has just 8,873 miles under its belt . Mated to that is a five-speed manual and Steyr Daimler Puch-developed 4WD system. The gearbox is actually a four-speed with an ultra-low first, but it’s easier just to call it a five-cogger. The truck received a new clutch and flywheel at the same time as the engine installation since that’s kind of a no-brainer when doing such work.

Since then, this Doka has apparently not seen much use. The ad notes that it has been in climate-controlled storage for the past seven years and is now being Rip Van Winkled due to the passing of its owner. From the appearance, t here doesn’t seem to be much loss due to the idle time. According to the ad it has been exercised on occasion to ensure nothing dries up too much or settles too far.

The engine might be almost new, but everything else about the truck is apparently all original. That includes the Tor nado Red over black paint and gray cloth upholstered interior. The truck even still has its Puch badges and their related factory-build stickers.

Thankfully n ot so original are the fat Pirelli Scorpion ATX tires which are mounted to aftermarket (and the seller says rare) AT Italia 16-inch alloys. Those mimic an Audi Avus style and look pretty good on the Doka. There is some evidence of rust bubbling up on the bodywork, but nothing that has popped through or any major areas to note. That’s pretty common on these.

The interior presents in excellent shape and roomy enough for five in comfort. The forward control layout ensures that the room doesn’t detract from the bed space in the back and, in fact, the T3 Doka offers some of the best packaging of any vehicle out there. That’s part of the reason they have such a cult following. The other reason being that they just look so dang cool.

This one has a clean title and a $40,000 asking price. Now, before you get your panties in a twist over that seemingly high price, consider that this isn’t just a Doka but the high-end TriStar which offers four doors instead of just three plus some upgraded accouterments , as well as a fairly fresh engine. Those factors add up. Do they add all the way to $40K? That’s for you to determine.

What do you say, is this Doka a deal at that $40,000 asking price? Or, does that price tag mean the Doka cult can count you out ?

You decide!

Facebook Marketplace out of Monterey, California, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to JimmyZZZZZZZ for the hookup!

H/T to JimmyZZZZZZZ for the hookup!


