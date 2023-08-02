At $4,995, Could You Pass Up This 2003 VW Passat?

The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Passat wagon claims it “needs nothing.” We’ll have to see if we need it to have a lower asking price.

One thing that the Internet — and to a lesser extent FedEx — has done is to make the world a much smaller place. That’s bad in some instances, but it’s a boon for us car nuts as it has opened the door to much easier access to parts and cars that formerly would have been out of reach.

Add to that the advent of the U.S. Federal government’s 25-Year Rule, which allows vehicles a quarter of a century and older to be brought into the country without meeting either safety or Federal emissions requirements, and cars like yesterday’s 1998 Renault Sport Spider suddenly become a very appealing option . According to most of you, though, yesterday’s thinly veiled racer Renault wasn’t appealing enough for its $39,995 asking. At least that’s the takeaway from the 81 percent No Dice drubbing it received. Hmm, m aybe next year.

If the problem with yesterday’s Renault was its ridiculous imbalance of fun versus practicality, then perhaps something a little more balanced — and eminently cheaper — will find greater favor.

That balance can be readily found in this 2003 Volkswagen Passat, as it offers both station wagon utility and an engaging V6/ five-speed stick FWD drivetrain. The B5 platform upon which this Passat is based is shared with the contemporary Audi A4 and shares some of its DNA with the larger A6. That mean s there’s an upscale aspect to how these models handle and drive. In fact, save for the VW emblem on the engine vestment, this car’s engine bay looks exactly like that of the A4/A6.

That also means a pretty fancy pants engine, announced as such by two letters and three numbers under that blue and white VW emblem: “ V6 30V. ” Basic math proves that to mean five valves (two intake, three exhaust ) for each of the 2.8-liter’s six cylinders giving us 30 in total . Back in the day, t his was a deep breathing exercise that VW employed to gain power before its engineers began chanting “this is the way” when it comes to turbocharging and supercharging.

In the Passat, this naturally aspirated engine makes 187 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque. The 30-valve V6 wasn’t the only sort of oddball engine VW offered in this generation of Passat as it could also be fitted with a 4.0 W8, and in some markets, a weirdo 20-valve VR5.

In a rare instance on a wagon, transmission duties here are handled by an Audi-designed five-speed manual. Offering a notable separation of the brands, this particular VW is FWD only.

Those front wheels have turned to the tune of 169,841 miles, which is a number that stands counter to the reputation that this era of VWs has gained for fragility and lack of durability. The car presents pretty well — especially inside — for its age . The silver paint looks like it could stand a good polish, but seems serviceable. There is some rust popping through on the driver’s door and a few scrapes on the back bumper, but overall it seems to have held up just fine .

The airy greenhouse opens on a cloth-upholstered interior that appears almost time capsule-like. I’m sure that a closer inspection than the ad’s pictures can provide would reveal some sticky switches or fade in the carpet, but again, overall it seems to be in very nice shape.

According to the ad, the car comes with good tires, a solid service record history, and a clean title. It’s a daily driver and has been in the seller’s family since 2008. They are asking $4,995 for it to be adopted into a new family.

What’s your take on this Passat and that price? Does $4,995 seem fair for a wagon with a stick? Or, does the car’s age and the brand’s reputation mean the seller’s going to have a hard time at that price?

You decide!

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

