At $4,600, Could You Get Excited About This 2009 Pontiac G6 GXP?

Way before BMW was doing huge split grilles, Pontiacs like today’s Nice Price or No Dice G6 were showing the Bavarians the way. Let’s see if this sporty coupe’s price is just as dramatic.

People are often told that they need to “use it or lose it.” Sage advocacy to be sure, but if yesterday’s 19 94 Chevy Corvette convertible is taken into consideration, perhaps not always accurate. That car came out of a collection where it had been woefully unused, to the point of only collecting itself 116 miles. Still, nothing seemed lost, and the car looks to be in as-new condition. That’s got to be worth something. H owever, for the majority of you, it wasn’t worth the $49,900 asking price. The ‘Vette earned a 68 percent No Dice loss. Maybe if someone had used it, it wouldn’t have lost it?

Today’s 2009 Pontiac G6 GXP comes from the tail end of an era when many companies were still making coupes. Yes, there are a few true two-door coupes on the market today, but th ese days, the use of the coupe title is more likely to designate some swoopy four-door crossover sedan.

Not only is this G6’s body style from a bygone era, but so is its maker. Pontiac would go belly-up just one model year after this car was produced, a victim to a faltering economy and General Motors’ need to rationalize its corporate holdings. The antiquated nature of both style and brand does the G6 no favors.

That expressive styling is all part of the performance-oriented GXP package which includes an exaggerated edition of the traditional Pontiac split grille in front and a huge picnic- table wing on the boot lid. That latter appendage, along with the tail lamps, gives the G6’s back end the appearance of an evil bug .

One of the funniest parts of this design is the placement of the shark-fin antenna on the roof. The sunroof requires to be mounted just above the windshield, giving the car a mohawk haircut appearance.

Powering the GXP is a transversely-mounted 252 horsepower 3.6-liter LY7 V6. A six-speed automatic sits side-saddle to that and sends the ponies to the front wheels. According to the ad, the slushbox has been “partially rebuilt.” Which part? They don’t say.

The car also comes with a new catalytic converter and fresh coils and plugs. There are a modest 151,849 miles on the clock and the car looks to have held up reasonably well for the years and those miles. The black paint seems to still hold a shine and there’s not too much yellowing of the headlamp lenses. All of the badging is intact, and the car wears factory alloys that have taken a bath in the chrome-plating tank. Apparently, they should have stayed in until the prune finger stage since, according to the ad, that chrome is now peeling in places.

The interior offers leather upholstery, but that can’t make up for the remainder of the surfaces or the overall style which is typical for GM’s chintzy era . Still, it all seems to have held up, and nothing appears missing or broken. There’s a full complement of the expected convenience features here, although the lack of a center stack screen does draw attention to its age. There are a few wear and tear issues — very minor stuff — noted in the ad. Those could be left alone or fixed if bothersome to its new owner .



A clean title and current-year registration do land in the car’s plus column, as does working A/C and the fact that the car looks kind of like a BMW 4 Series in the right light and from the perfect angle.

Ok, maybe not, but it’s still interesting enough that it will appeal to someone. That someone will want to grab $4,600 to buy this G6 . Should they even bother though?

What do you think about this G6 GXP and its $4,600 price tag? Does that seem like a fair exchange of money for car? Or, does that price put this Pontiac out to pasture?

You decide!



Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

