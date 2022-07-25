Let’s face it; the new Honda Civic Type-R is great, but it will set you back a pretty penny. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice CR-X also implies a fun time behind the wheel, but at a substantial discount over the new Civic. Could that make it a deal to be had?

French historian Alexis de Tocqueville once noted that “when the past no longer illuminates the future, the spirit walks in darkness.” I find that a very compelling argument for the existence of Neo-classic cars like last Friday’s 1981 Zimmer Golden Spirit. Zimmer was just one of a number of companies that looked to the past — the 1930s to be specific — in offering a class of automobile that was very distinctive and unique. Unfortunately for the Zimmer’s present owner, most of you didn’t find the car to evoke a past worth remembering. Fewer still liked the $15,000 asking price, giving the Golden Spirit an overwhelming 78 percent No Dice loss to end the week.

Ok, it’s a new week and a new candidate—a 1991 Honda CR-X racer to be exact—and I have so many questions.

Advertisement

According to the ad, this CR-X was purpose-built for drag racing. Despite that, the seller claims, it could be set up for autocross or even be made street legal. What a bountiful multi-tasker!

If a new buyer’s desire is a street-able car then it will have to go some place where emissions (and probably safety equipment) aren’t a requirement for registration. That’s because this CR-X affords little to none of either.

The ad copy describes the car as having a 500 CFM Holley 2BBL carb in place of the original 1600 cc engine’s fuel injection. Don’t fret though, the now redundant ports for the FI aren’t going unused. Those have now been plumbed with a nitrous oxide system which for some strange reason has yet to be used in anger.

Advertisement

That engine isn’t even the most interesting thing about this purpose-built racer. First off, there’s the body to consider. That’s been modded with a chopped roofline, perspex windows all around, and front and rear bumpers that look like the HVAC aisle at the hardware store. The car does have both headlights and tail lights, and a side-view mirror, so it’s at least part-way to street legitimacy. The lack of wipers, presence of racing slicks, and its general badassery means that it still has a ways to go.

Advertisement

But what about as a race car? The seller claims it to be turn-key and to be ready to face off at the Christmas Tree as-is. It even comes with two sets of wheels and tires so it needn’t run-whatcha-brung when you get to the strip. It also comes with a clean title and a 1991 Civic parts car to double your pleasure. What might all that be worth?

Well, at one time, the seller thought it was worth $5,500. That didn’t get any bites, so now the whole race team is being offered at a grand less at $4,500.

Advertisement

What do you say? Is this turn-key racer and its tag-along parts car worth that $4,500 as described in the ad? Or, does the car and the price warrant a black flag?

You decide!

Advertisement

St. Joseph, Missouri Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.