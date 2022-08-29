While the newest Range Rovers may offer the last word in luxury and refinement, today’s Nice Price or No Dice classic presents as far more rough and tumble. Let’s decide if its price needs to tumble as well.

It’s been said that looking at life through rose-colored glasses can skew one’s perspective in an optimistic fashion. The 1991 Nissan 300ZX we looked at last Friday was rose-colored. Well, sort of. It was actually arrest-me red, but you get the idea. Unfortunately, not even a fairly fresh coat of paint could overcome the car’s wild Ferrari-aping custom bodywork or, more egregiously, its salvage title. Those factors combined with an $18,500 asking price resulted in a massive 97 percent No Dice loss for the 300ZX.

According to the Land Rover USA model configurator, the top-of-the-line 2023 Range Rover Autobiography seven-seater offers multi-zone climate control, 24-way massaging and climate-controlled front seats, and a dashboard plum-full of digital screens and a heads-up display. This latest and greatest Range Rover also offers an AWD chassis that can sprint its considerable mass to sixty in a claimed 4.6 seconds and which will continue accelerating it to a top speed of 155 miles per hour. All that luxury and performance come at a starting cost of $159,600. Yikes is right.

Of course, nice things cost money. Or at least that’s how our current system of monetary exchange works. If you want something nice, you will most likely have to pay for it. Sometimes you’ll have to pay big bucks.

Fortunately, today’s 1989 Range Rover isn’t nice. It’s pretty mean-looking, in fact. Because of that, it shouldn’t cost the farm to buy it. We’ll get to that cost in a sec. But first, let’s look at the ad.

According to the seller, this Hunter Green (in most places) Range Rover carries a clean title, a current registration, and seemingly, a bad attitude. The ad also notes that the truck does need some TLC. A look around reveals that this is the vehicle to take when parking lot door dings are expected. It just has a honey-badger-don’t-give-an-eff look about it.

It also has what the ad says is a rolled-over odometer. That now reads 57,916 miles.

The bodywork looks fairly straight, however, there are patches of primer and some faded clear coat in places, giving it the look of a war wagon. There’s some rust in the sills too, but the seller says that the truck’s floors were repaired at some point. That most likely involved the removal of the interior, 90 percent of which has not been reinstalled. In its place now is a whole bunch of jute carpeting and a pair of cloth-covered bucket seats that look like they’re out of a Mazda or something. A custom center console with a clever cup holder sprouts between those.

Other updates noted in the ad include new rods and mains for the 3.9- liter V8, and a 2.5-inch lift kit to help clear those enormous tires. Still to be done apparently, are the brake pads and rotors.

As it sits, the seller touts that it “starts, runs, drives Good, breaks stop ok ( think 5,000 lb + 33”tire).” Described in the ad as a “good Beater truck/ Rock cwraler” it’s now up for grabs with an asking price of $4,500.

If you’ve been following classic Range Rover pricing you’ll know that attrition has moved the intersection on the supply and demand curve upward appreciably. This has been increasing values for the big Brits across the board, meaning that what was once a four or five-thousand-dollar truck now can command fifteen to twenty grand.

That makes this rough rider interesting, to say the least. And the least is what this Range Rover seems to offer. Well, except for those big tires that I keep obsessing over. Let’s figure out if it’s actually a deal at that price.

What do you think? Is this beater Range Rover worth its $4,500 asking? Or, is it too far gone for anyone to rightfully go that far in buying it?

You decide!

Fresno, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

