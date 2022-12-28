Today’s Nice Price or No Dice BMW has the numbers—two turbos, fou r-wheels driven, a six-speed stick, and just 85K on the clock. Let’s if its most important number—its price—seals the deal.

I’m ashamed to admit i t, but up until I was delving into yesterday’s 1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5, I didn’t know what the “SR5” on Toyotas meant . To be bluntly honest, I’d never much cared. Still, I looked it up and according to the Internet, where nothing is ever wrong or a lie, it means “Sport Rally Five-Speed” Today, that’s a bit of a misnomer since you can get your SR5 with a transmission that’s not a five-speed, but it’s nice for Toyota to have stuck with the name all the same.

At $13,500, yesterday’s high-mileage 4Runner didn’t have many of you sticking up for its purchase. That was made plain by your responses in the comments and the ginormous 84 percent No Dice loss it received.

Advertisement

I have to say, the seller of today’s 2010 BMW 535i X-Drive estate offers one of the best descriptions of a car’s life (and lifestyle) I think I’ve ever seen. In t he ad, they claim the car has “lived a pampered life in the Hamptons and has the service history to show she was maintained with an open checkbook.” We should all be so lucky.

I guess w e’re lucky enough that a car such as this exists at all. After all, this is an AWD wagon with a 302-horsepower twin-turbo straight six, a six-speed Getrag manual transmission, and both interior and exterior M Sport packages. It also has a clean title and just 85,000 miles under its belt so all those parts should still be in pretty good shape.

Advertisement

The paint is Titanium Metallic Silver and that’s paired with a set of clean factory 18-inch Style 135 alloys. Those, along with a ll of the trim, lighting and the paint look to be in excellent shape. Inside, t he cabin is awash in leather and burlwood and features modern niceties like dual-zone climate control and a decent-sized center screen for the infotainment system.

Advertisement

On the downside, that screen uses BMW’s iDrive interface which, to be truthful, has never been all that and a bag of chips. The M Sport package provides the grippier seats and the three-spoke wheel, both looking daisy-fresh. Out in the back, a molded plastic tray keeps the carpet clean and probably increases the slipperiness of anything loaded there.

Advertisement

According to the seller, this three-owner E60 has seen proper maintenance and repair over the course of its entire life . Most recently, it received new brake pads and rotors, plugs and ignition coils, and a replacement cam cover gasket. Any and all recalls are claimed to have been completed and filed.

In fact, along with the paper receipts, the present owner seems to have continued their predecessors’ regiment of documenting every single service in a digital spreadsheet. The last item noted on that was the replacement of the power steering reservoir cap. That’s some serious dedication.

Advertisement

How dedicated will the next owner be? That i s yet to be seen. And, at a $35,000 asking, any new owner is going to need to dedicate some serious cash for the opportunity to try.

Advertisement

What do you think, is this well-kitted BMW worth that much? Or, feature set and condition notwithstanding, is that just too high an asking ?

You decide!

Advertisement

Seattle, Washington, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.