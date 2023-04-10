At $34,900, Is This 2006 Hummer H2 SUT a Truck Worth Tackling?

While the new GMC Hummer might be the biggest and most over-the-top electric truck on the planet, today’s Nice Price or No Dice gas-engined H2 is more traditional and comes at a third of the cost. Let’s see if it’s cheap enough.

There are two types of people in the world — those who enjoy driving convertibles and those who have seen the joy of life sucked out of them through some horrific experience. Some of the latter also like driving convertibles, just not to the level they should.

Advertisement

The point is, pretty much everybody likes (or should like) driving a convertible, and last Friday’s 1974 Fiat Sport Spider came across as a classic convertible with lots to offer. At $6,500, it wasn’t too dear either, a fact made clear by the amazing 91 percent Nice Price vote the car earned.

Speaking of liking, are you the type of person who likes the idea of a pickup truck but isn’t quite ready to jump into the category whole-hog? Well then, have I got a pickup for you.

G/O Media may get a commission HEALTHIER HAIR Augustinus Bader Hair Revitalizing Complex Improve your hair today

The Hair Revitalizing Complex was tested via double blind trial to compare those taking it to those on a placebo. Those on the supplement were found to have increased their hair count by 56%, hair shine by 100%, and a 98% reduction in hair damage when compared to those taking the placebo. If these are the results you’re looking for, you can get a one-month supply (30 days) for just $130. Buy at Augustinus Bader Advertisement

Advertisement

This 2006 Hummer H2 SUT (Sport Utility Truck) is technically a pickup. After all, it has a bed in the back accessed by a tailgate that folds down in the normal fashion. It even looks like a pickup. Or maybe like a three-box sedan version of public housing. Either way, the bed on the H2 SUT is only about 35- inches long, with a width of just over 47 inches, so it’s not going to be carting around anything a traditional pickup might. No sheets of plywood to the worksite or motorcycles to the woods for this pickup . A mid-gate between the cabin and the bed does offer added space, but it’s not the same as a normal pickup. That limitation kind of takes the utility out of its name.

Advertisement

With a curb weight of over 6,600 pounds, the H2 isn’t all that spry in the twisties either, so we can probably discount the Sport appellation as well. That just leaves Truck as the only truthful part of the SUT name, and seeing as the H2 is based on the GMT820 three-quarter ton truck frame, it fulfills that part in spades. That alone has seemingly garnered these odd-ball trucks a solid following.

Advertisement

This SUT has a number of updates and refurbishments in its favor too. The seller notes $15,000 in fixes just completed, including replacements of wear and tear items and a major clean-up of the body and trim. The ad also states that the truck is PUFFY, which I have to admit, is a new one for me. The full statement reads:

This NEVER SEEN ❄️ WINTER 🧂 2006 Hummer H2 SUT w/ 131,112 mi. is ready for a new 🏡 and to say it is PUFFY is under shooting it’s current destination! 💯 - THERE IS NOT ONE REAL LIKE MKT COMP TO THIS H2 FOR SALE ANYWHERE IN THE U.S.A. RIGHT NOW - MARK MY WORD! 🎯

Advertisement

The rest of the ad is a bit easier to follow and tells us that the truck comes with a clean title and 131,112 miles on the ticker. These originally came with beige-upholstered cabins, but the seller (who is the fifth owner!) claims they switched that out for the more upscale black leather interior. The exterior remains the factory Pewter and has had a large number of small door dings pounded smooth by a paintless dent removal service. It all looks to be in fine shape both above board and below, including its huge aftermarket alloys.

Advertisement

Just like all H2 SUTs, this one gets its marching orders from a 6.0-liter Vortec V8 making 325 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. That’s matched with a 4L65-E four-speed automatic and a four-wheel- drive system that offers a couple of different traction scenarios. Together, that gets the truck about 10 mpg around town and nearly 13 on the open highway. YMMV.

Advertisement

As I noted, these Hummers still have a pretty solid fan club, and the latest electric reimagining of the marque is only going to expand that. Maybe now is the time to get on board before the train leaves the station. The question, however, is whether this H2 SUT is worth the $34,900 ticket price.

Advertisement

What do you think? S hould someone pay that kind of cash for this SUT that’s short on its first two promises? Or, is that just too much even for a truck that is otherwise over the top?

You decide!

Advertisement

New Hampshire Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

