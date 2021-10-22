Today’s Nice Price or No Dice motorhome has two pop-out space extenders and a car to cruise around in when you’ve finally set up camp. Let’s see if that’s enough to get someone to pop for the all-together-now asking price.

Many of you worried that with 179,000 miles on the clock, yesterday’s 2012 Dodge Charger Pursuit would have been as used up as the wads of gum stuck under a middle school detention hall desk. At just $5,550, however, fewer of you seemed to care, earning the post-police Dodge a narrow but decisive 53 percent Nice Price win.

In the 2004 animated film, Howl’s Moving Castle — which was capably directed by legendary Manga artist Hayao Miyazaki — a young girl is cursed into old age by an aggrieved witch causing her to seek help from a sorcerer whose flying castle is able to appear and disappear as the mood hits.

The idea of older folks and moving homes is a common one, and it seems like most of the people you see piloting those massive motorhomes on the highway are retirees or people with more money than roots.

For anyone looking to join this vagabond brigade, today’s 2000 Newmar Kountry Star Class A motor home and companion 2008 Toyota Yaris might prove quite the compelling package. I mean, the 34-foot Kountry Star looks to be nicer than most hotels I’ve stayed in, and the Yaris… well, Yaris is fun to say since it makes you sound like you’re a pirate. Yarrrr-is. See?

With all that in mind, the less that’s said the better considering the Newmar’s Kountry Star name being spelled with a “K.” I can get by that, however, after seeing the walk-in shower, full kitchen, and comfy-looking bed the motorhome offers its owner.

Based on a Ford chassis and powered by a 275 horsepower 6.8 liter Triton V10, the Kountry Star is a Class A motorhome. That means it’s freaking huge — like 34 feet long huge. All that size gives it an extraordinarily spacious interior. When stopped, that space can be expanded by not just one but two slide-out sections that give even more square footage for the luxury residence experience.

Inside that space, you’ll find recliners and couches and captain’s chairs, all in original detailing that the seller claims to be in excellent condition. If you’ve ever been to a Cracker Barrel or Nebraska Furniture Mart then you’ll feel right at home with the decor.

Underneath all that is a series of spacious basement bins, along with a generator and tanks for fresh and grey (eew) water as well as propane storage and a furnace. As equipped, the Kountry Star provides all the comforts of home, no matter where you happen to be.

According to the ad, the motorhome has a mere 51,774 miles on the clock and is described as “Super nice.” That’s also what gas station owners will say when seeing you pull up to the pumps since the Kountry Star has a fuel capacity of 75 gallons.

Of course, once you get to where you’re going and have set up your Glamp, you aren’t going to want to be stuck there, and that’s where the included 2008 Toyota Yaris comes in. It has a clean title, 130,498 miles under its belt, and is a five-speed manual to show everybody else at the KOA that you still know how to have fun. The white over grey/green Yaris is set up to sniff the Kountry Star’s butt until it’s called into duty on its own, and the seller even includes a Patriot braking system for the Yaris so there’s less likelihood of the tail wagging the dog on those long downward stretches of highway and byway.

Both vehicles have clean titles and both are included in the combo-deal price of $32,500. Now, I don’t know how much you’re presently paying a year in rent or mortgage, but buying this and then just living in it parked in the corner of a friendly Walmart seems like a sound financial decision. Especially seeing as it comes with the Toyota which you can use to get to and from work and also do donuts in the Walmart parking lot when you get bored.

Ah, but is this combo really such a good deal? Are there alternatives out there that may be cheaper or maybe a better value? Hell if I know, that’s why I’m asking you.

Ok, you, you’re up. What’s your take on this Kountry Star and Yaris combo at that $32,500 asking price? Does that seem like a killer deal for a two-for-one? Or, at that asking, is this Class A motorhome and car combo definitely not a home run?

You decide!

Witchita, Kansas, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.