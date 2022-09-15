The ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice E55 AMG describes it as being in “Mint Conditions.” Let’s see if it costs a mint to buy it.

In an interesting bit of happenstance, yesterday’s 2007 Jaguar XK was painted in red, and, according to a number of you, also raised some red flags in its ad. The seller called the car the cheapest on the market, which begged the question; why so cheap? At $13,900, that asking price didn’t throw up a red traffic light to the majority of you, however, earning the Jag a solid 58 percent Nice Price win.

Daimler Benz is an automaker that, like Jaguar, has stood the test of time. It is in fact one of the oldest automakers in all the land. Over the course of the company’s long existence, it has produced a slew of iconic and desirable models. One of those models is represented by this 2006 W211 E55 AMG saloon.

When it was introduced, the hotted-up E-Class earned the title of fastest production sedan on the planet. M aking that accolade possible was the hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged V8 that growls under the hood. That is rated at 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, and can get the mid-sized E-Class sedan to sixty in a scintillating four and a half seconds .

Let’s see if this one is positioned to sell as fast as it reportedl y goes.

According to the ad, this E55 is in “like new” condition. This is all the more remarkable considering that the car has 114,900 miles on the clock. There is no noticeable evidence of those miles in the pics, with the silver paint and all the trim looking like it just rolled off the line. The seller says the car has a “lifetime” ceramic coat and while I don’t think those protective coatings are any better than a good ‘ol wax, some folks swear by them. Apparently, t he only update the car has seen is a set of wider alloys off of a CLS55 AMG to improve its stance. They do look pretty nice, and being Benz bits they don’t detract from the car’s factory appearance.

The interior looks like it has never seen a butt in its entire life, a feat the seller attributes to bi-annual leather treatments . There are lots of AMG logos in the cabin, as well as a V8 KOMPRESSOR badge on the tach so occupants know what they’re dealing with.

That blown V8 presents just as clean as the rest of the car and carries all its adornments and what looks to be the original builder’s plaque on the twin-screw supercharger. Backing up the big V8 is Mercedes’ AMG-tuned five-speed automatic. As one would expect from a fancy Mercedes, the car has a slew of comfort and convenience features as well.

When new, these cars cost a pretty penny, topping out at around $75K. This one is claimed to look new, and the W211 has a rep for being a fairly solid ride. S till, this one is a decade and a half from being literally new and these cars are not particularly all that rare. Probably with consideration of those factors in mind, the seller has set a price of $26,000 for the clean-title car. Let’s give that a fair shake and see if we agree.

What do you say, is this hot W211 a good deal at that $26,000 asking as presented in its ad? Or, is that too much for the model, even if it is as-new?

You decide!

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Louis Phan for the hookup!

