At $22,995, Is This 2018 Vanderhall Venice A Trike You Might Like?

If you’ve never even heard of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Vanderhall, count yourself among the majority. Not only are we going to catch up on what it’s all about, we’re going to judge its asking price based on that new-found knowledge.

They say it’s always good to be two steps ahead. That’s why stores have Christmas decorations on display in July and why we all should be looking past the upcoming winter so that we can focus on the inevitable mud season that follows. Along those very lines, yesterday we looked at a 2004 Chevrolet Astro van that offered mud-busting AWD. It did have a heck of a lot of miles under its belt (202K), but those weren’t obvious and at $3,900, they seemingly didn’t matter. The result was a solid 86 percent Nice Price win.

In complete juxtaposition to the utility and space efficiency of yesterday’s Astro, the 2018 Vanderhall Venice we’re considering today offers... well, almost none. In fact, lacking a top, windscreen wipers, and doors, it’s only going to be useful on non-blustery days. It does have two seats and a rear scutttle luggage rack sized for a single Happy Meal, so it’s not completely irrational .

Based out of Provo, Utah, Vanderhall was founded in 2010 by engineer Steve Hall and debuted its first model, the three-wheel Laguna sports trike, in 2016. An updated version, the Venice, arrived a year later.

Today, the company manufactures revised iterations of this initial design under the Carmel name, as well as an electric version, called the Santarosa. Seeking to stretch its legs, the company announced a four-wheel model, the Jeep-aping Brawley GTS EV off-roader in 2021. None of those seem to have made it to market as of yet.

In fact, Vanderhall’s production numbers seem to be pretty meager. I can’t find sales numbers for the company, but I did find almost two dozen Venice models for sale on the used market pretty easily. This 2018 Venice appears to be among the most a gressively priced of them all .

Having just three wheels means that the Venice is classified as some sort of motorcycle or “autocycle” depending on the jurisdiction. As such it isn’t required to meet certain automotive safety standards such as having the aforementioned wipers or having airbags plumbed into the dash and steering wheel. It does have lights, seatbelts, and roll-over hoops so its not the obvious deathtrap its coffin-like design might imply.

It’s also FWD, powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter GM Ecotec four offering 194 horsepower and 205 lb-ft of torque. That’s matched to a standard six-speed automatic with auto/manual shifting via a gunwale-mounted shifter. ABS brakes are standard as is a ventilation system with two under-dash eyeball vents to keep engine heat from cooking the occupants’ legs. A pushrod and coil-over suspension does duty in the front while the meaty rear tire is attached by a single-sided swing arm and only serves to keep the back of the vehicle from dragging on the ground.

This Venice comes with a mere 6,500 miles on the clock and an added sound system featuring a 10-inch touchscreen in front of the passenger seat. According to the seller, it has “all the bells and whistles” and is fitted with up-market factory wheels and an aftermarket exhaust.

Both the bodywork (what there is of it) and the interior (likewise) seem to be in perfectly acceptable condition. The pair of elbow-rubbing buckets are adjustable for leg room and aluminum braces are offered for both driver’s and passenger’s feet.

On the downside, the tires do look like they could stand to be retired (get it?) and there is no top at all so plan on slathering up with sunscreen before any outing. Countering all that, the trike has a clean title and current registration that’s rocking one of those cute mini-style motorcycle plates.

I think we all can agree that this Venice is little more than a toy. But then, who doesn’t like toys? It’s also weird and wonderfully basic like a Lotus Seven that’s fighting with one hand tied behind its back. What should such a toy rightfully cost?

The seller is asking $22,995 for this Venice and as I alluded to earlier, that’s by far the cheapest Venice I can find on the market right now. But is it a good value? What do you say, is this Vanderhall Venice a bargain at that $22,995 asking? Or, does that price make this a toy you wouldn’t toy with?

You decide!

San Francisco Bay Area, Califorina, Craigslist

