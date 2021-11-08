Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Miata is located on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. That might make its purchase a ready opportunity for a one-way ticket vacation and a fun drive home. That is, if its price doesn’t spoil all the fun.

Advertisement

Good things may come in small packages, but when those things look a bit beat up and over-worn, that goodness can lose its luster. Last Friday’s twee little 1971 Honda Z600 was certainly a small package, but its somewhat tired shape matched against a $6,200 price tag just didn’t gel for most of you. That was especially the case after I showed you a far better example — in the same orange hue, mind you — for around four-grand more. Yeah, that probably wasn’t fair of me, and likely had a role to play in our candidate’s 62 percent No Dice loss. Hopefully, the seller won’t harbor any ill will towards me for having done so .

The Mexican state of Baja California Sur is the country’s second smallest and as , per its name, it takes up the southern end of the Baja peninsula, it is surrounded on three sides by water. The state is famous for the beaches, that water surrounds, as well as mountains, and beautiful vistas. However, m ost Americans probably know it for Cabo San Lucas, the home of Cabo Wabo, Sammy Hagar’s original party-hearty cantina.

Baja California Sur is also home to today’s 2017 Mazda Miata RF, a low mileage hardtop convertible that the seller says has belonged to his 77-year-old father, but is now up for grabs owing to a lack of use. In fact, that use was so low that according to the ad the top was opened for the first time just for the Craigslist pics.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

That lack of use is evident in the odo reading which is a mere 9,000 miles. The gray metallic paint and smoked alloy wheels also look to reflect the low miles although there is a bit of noticeable curb rash or paint flake on the one wheel we do get a good look at.

Advertisement

Nothing inside belays the car’s young age and low miles either, although some of you may take issue with the automatic transmission gear lever that sprouts from the center console. Most feel that a Miata just isn’t right unless it has a stick, and so that may quell some enthusiasm for this particular cruiser car.

Advertisement

Of course, something like 98 percent of cars sold in the U.S. are automatic, so perhaps that will play a smaller role in this RF’s valuation than we initially consider.

This car is in Mexico, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be brought into the United States or taken even further abroad for that matter. For getting across the U.S. border you’ll need a bill of sale, the current Mexican registration, and both the DOT Form HS-7 and EPA Form 3520-1 which prove, respectively, U.S. safety and emissions compliance.

Advertisement

Since a Miata originally sold in Mexico shouldn’t be too different from its U.S. market analog, that hopefully won’t be a problem. Plus, you could fly down, buy the car, party, vay-cay on the beach, and then enjoy a leisurely drive back to wherever you feather your nest enjoying the comfort and convenience of a Miata with a hardtop and an automatic transmission. What’s not to like?

Advertisement

Well, we’ll have to see if the car’s set $19,700 asking price might be an impediment to that enjoyment. What do you think, is $19,700 a decent price for this Mexican Miata? Or, does that price and the automatic mean you’d take a pass rather than take out your passport?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

Baja California Sur, Mexico, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.