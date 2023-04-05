At $18,000, Is This 1998 Chevy Camaro SS a Dead-On Deal?

Chevrolet is once again vowing to kill its Camaro. That’s ok though since today’s Nice Price or No Dice ‘98 proves there’s plenty of life left in older editions. Let’s find out if this modded SS’s price makes it a killer deal.

Another marque with a storied name is Chevrolet, named for its founders, Louis Chevrolet, a Swiss-born auto racer, and his brother Arthur. They, along with William Durant, started the carmaking enterprise in the fall of 1911. The brothers’ tenure at their namesake enterprise was short-lived, however. By 1918, Chevrolet — the company — had been absorbed into General Motors, and Louis and Arthur were out.

The 1998 Chevrolet Camaro SS we’re considering today represents over eight decades of advancement over the Chevrolet brothers’ initial offering. Still, considering the car’s presentation, Louis Chevrolet might just approve.

The fourth generation Camaro received its mid-cycL e refresh in 1998 and that offers improvements both minor (new nose with flush headlights) and major (the almighty LS1 V8). This one has several aftermarket goodies too which the seller says makes it “Built to carve corners.”

This SS has only done 45K over the course of its life, so the updated parts seem to have been added out of interest in improving the car’s performance, and not out of necessity. It looks the part too, with Bright Red paint matched with black pillars, tinted glass and a T-top roof.

Aftermarket A/R Torq Thrust alloys underpin and carry the SS badge on their center caps as a nice added detail. The cabin has been updated with a quick-release steering wheel in place of the airbag-equipped factory tiller and a pair of Corbeau sport buckets. A short shifter for the factory T56 six-speed manual sits between those.

When new, the LS1 in this SS was tuned for 320 horsepower and 335 lb-ft of torque. According to the ad, this one has a freer-breathing exhaust and an SLP intake so it might just flex a little harder.

Koni shocks and Eibach springs have been installed at each corner, with the rear axle getting both a fatter anti-roll bar and a big-ass Panhard rod. The brakes haven’t been left out of the action either, with new drilled rotors and track day pads having been installed.

Per the ad, the whole thing has seen all its fluids refreshed and rolls on new Toyo tires. It comes fully functioning — “yes, even the A/C” says the seller — and a clean title.

As fun as this Camaro might be to drive, the present owner says that no one is allowed behind the wheel for a test drive without the $18,000 asking price held in their hot little hands. They also warn that they will not go any lower on that price and that it’s only this low because they have found an even shinier object than the Chevy.

But is $18,000 low enough? What’s your take on this seemingly carefully curated Camaro and that asking? Does that seem like a deal to you? Or, does that price make this SS dead to you?

You decide!

Portland, Oregon, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

