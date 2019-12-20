Photo : Craigslist

Porsche always made sure their 911 was a just a bit hairier than their mid-engined Boxster and Cayman twins, but as today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 986 proves, where there’s a will, there’s a way. Let’s see if this modded Boxster is also way too expensive.

Sadly for the seller of yesterday’s 2002 Lexus LX470, few of you were buying its $13,800 price, nor the mods with which it had been imbued. That all proved an imperfect storm ending in a decisive 71 percent Crack Pipe loss.

In defense of the mods applied to yesterday’s Lexus, they were at least on-point for the truck’s intended mission. The same can be said for the intent, if not execution, of the mods for today’s 1999 Porsche Boxster. Those have all been made to aid in the car’s purpose—to go like stink and to look hella good while doing it.

Right out the door, your standard 986 is a good car. No wait, let me clarify that—from the factory, the standard 986 is a great car. It’s one of the best on the road for what it does. The Boxster S, with its bigger mill and various other performance enhancements is even better.

The thing of it is, Porsche has always been concerned about the Boxster eclipsing the performance of its range-topping (and greater profit-earning) 911 models. That led the company to, so to speak, clip the lower-end cars’ wings in various ways. One of those was in engine displacement. The 986 used almost the exact same engine as the 911, only in lower displacements from its bigger britches brother . Given the larger displacement engine, the mid-engine 986 could conceivably run rings around its rear-engine older bro.

That’s just what the builder of this car most likely intended to do. This 76,000 mile Boxster sports not the expected 200 horsepower 2.5-litre mid-ships, nor its S companion’s 249-pony 2.7. Instead, you’ll find a 3.4-litre pancake six out of the aforementioned 911, and that has been imbued with some aftermarket goodies to imbue it as an even greater kingmaker.

Those mods include an aftermarket ECU, an IDP intake and Borla exhaust with high-flow cats in between. And, in case you’re the type that worries about such things, the infamous IMS bearing has been upgraded to aaftermarket dual-row unit. *mic drop*

There are a number of other mods, obviously made to make a happy home for the big M96. You can read the ad for the deets. The rest of the car has been massaged to accommodate the higher output mill too , and now features a coil-over suspension, slotted rotors, and aggressive deep-dish Rial Imola wheels.

The body, in black with red pin-striping, comes with both aftermarket add-ons and a desirable factory hardtop. The soft-top doesn’t get a mention nor a pic in the ad so that’s an open issue. Overall the paint, wheels and trim all look to be in excellent shape, although it’s a little hard to tell from the ad since the seller seems more intent on showing shots of all the other cool cars this 986 has met rather than focusing on the car itself.

The interior sports a 911 gauge cluster along with some extra gauges in place of the cupholder slide s—sorry Starbucks fans. Both dash and the sport-oriented thrones are deep red-hued and both riders’ asses get cosseted in leather.

Everything here is tidy, right down to the leather on the sport steering wheel and knob for the five-speed shifter. The seller defends keeping that standard gearbox rather than moving up the six-speed out of the S by noting it to have better ratios for the big mill and being fifty pounds lighter. Okay.

So, there’s a lot to take in here, and obviously the car has seen a lot of aftermarket work to bring it to the party in its present state. That may be a deal killer for those of you who don’t trust the longevity or safety of “someone else’s work .” Hopefully, that opinion doesn’t extend to when you need an appendix removal or similar .

For the rest of us, however, this is a Boxster that, like the Army enlistee, gets to be all that it can be. The title is clean, and the maintenance is said to have been professionally addressed.

All that comes at a cost, and in the case of this Boxster, that cost is $15,000. That’s a lot for a ’99 Boxster that’s factory spec’d, but you’ll now need to decide of it’s a fair amount to ask for this modded edition. What do you say, is $15,000 a good deal for this 911-powered 986? Or, do the mods muddle it rather than make it?

You decide!



Miami, FL Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to EdHelmsBakery for the hookup!

