With just a single turbo and a body that hasn’t aged all that well, today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Supra MKIII doesn’t quite have the cachet of its successor or that of the current edition . That of course means it’s cheaper than either. We’ll just have to decide if it’s cheap enough.

Many of the comments on yesterday’s seemingly well preserved 2000 Volvo V70R focused on the seller’s use of the term ‘curator’ in describing the oversight of its ownership. Now that I think about it, that is kind of discomforting in this context . It’s not nearly as bad as where he set his price however. At fully $15,000, that was far more BaT than Craigslist territory, but with a 67 percent Crack Pipe loss, it’s unlikely to fly on either platform.

Hey, a quick survey: do you have siblings? If so, have you found yourselves growing closer or farther apart in the interests of your daily lives? Perhaps you think of yourself as the normal one while your sibling says things like ‘curate?’

I ask that in relation to today’s 1991 Toyota Supra Turbo. That’s because this, the ‘A70’ third generation Supra was the first to hew away from its older sibling, the Celica. With this generation, the Supra gained more power and a soldiered on with a solid RWD chassis. The Celica, on the other hand, went FWD. It’s sort of like discovering that your sister has taken up raw veganism and yurt living.

Regardless of your dining limitations or living conditions, you most likely find your interest in Supras piqued at the moment, seeing as there’s a brand new one hitting the market for the first time in almost 20 years. Just like this second-gen the new Supra offers a DOHC turbocharged straight six. Unlike this car however, the new Supra can’t be had with an old-school manual. *cue sad trombone*

This one comes with that satisfying R154 five-speed stick and the claim of a rebuild on that 232 horsepower 7M-GTE engine fronting that.

The refreshing is said to h a ve been done with OEM parts, although that’s as far as the seller delves into the matter. As final insult, he doesn’t even give us any engine shots in the ad to ogle. The rest of the car does get to preen in some nicely done beauty shots. In those you’ll see that the car comes in burgundy over grey leather. The ad claims stock wheels but the pictures show it fitted with aftermarket rollers.

This is a Targa car so there’s a roof panel you can wrestle with should you like a bit more of an alfresco drive. Overall the bodywork seems clean, with the notable exception of the front valance. That has been scarred from what’s likely a misadventure with a curb and is now showing its nasty yellow underwear. At least the fog lamps seem to have escaped damage. Also, in the plus column— pop-up headlamps! On the negative side—fart can!



The interior presents well with very nice leather on the seats and carpeted mats that show little to no wear and tear. There is an added gauge on the A-pillar which looks a little haphazardly appended, but that could be tidied up without much issue. Finally, the stick looks a bit ratty.



The seller frustratingly omits the car’s mileage in the ad. A squint at the odometer in the dashboard shot shown above seems however to show 153K, so there you go. The title is clean and the seller will accept no trades so keep your magic beans to yourself.

I recently drove the new Supra, and once I got over the claustrophobia-inducing cabin and untenable warble at speed caused when having only one window down, I was duly impressed with how much of its BMW base came through.



I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad one, but I can tell you that the new car is vastly more expensive to buy than this one’s $15,000 asking. Right now, you’re going to have to decide if that’s still a deal.

What do you think, is this old school Supra worth that $15,000 asking? Or, is that too much to blow on this turbo car?

You decide!



Houston, TX Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

