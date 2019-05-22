Nice Price Or Crack Pipe Is this used car a good deal? You decide!

The seller of today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 40th anniversary year ‘Vette says that pictures just don’t do it justice. Let’s see if that missing justice can be found in its asking price.

The general definition of a ‘Muscle Car’ is a small, two-door, rear-wheel drive body shell into which has been wedged a big-ass engine. If you’re going to be a little more flexible in your description, you could also include small trucks with big mills, just like the 1993 Chevy S10 we looked at yesterday.

That l’il Chevy P’up carried a big engine that could—an LT1 V8—along with a 4L60E 4-speed, both out of a cop car Caprice. It also carried the day with a 63 percent Nice Price win for its $8,500 asking. That was a good outcome for both seller and truck, but what of what could be considered the LT1’s natural habitat, the Corvette C4? How might one of those do?

Well, wonder no more, Fam, because today we have just such a ‘Vette. This 1993 Corvette Convertible was built the very same year as yesterday’s S10, albeit several states away. Being a ’93 it sports certain elements that celebrate the marque’s 40th anniversary. We’ll get to that in a sec. Perhaps more importantly to us, it also sports a somewhat rare 6-speed ZF manual transmission behind its 300 horsepower V8, and that’s a party no matter whose anniversary it is..

You might think those specs—good power, lots of cogs to row through, and a fun in the sun convertible top—would be a mad mix for racking up the miles. In this car’s case however, that seemingly wasn’t enticement enough. What’s resulted is a car with just 24,000 miles on the clock and a presentation its seller describes as ‘immaculate,’ if you can conceive of that.

This is not an Anniversary model as all of those came in Ruby Red metallic over a lurid red interior and carrying special 40th Anniversary emblems. That was a $1,455 option available on all ’93 models. Instead of that, this drop top carries a lovely Polo Green II metallic topcoat. That’s a sequel to the earlier Polo Green metallic and a slight shade lighter than the first.



The paint looks to be without flaw, and while it’s too difficult to tell from the somewhat muddy Craigslist photos, it seems to carry a shine without much trouble. Offsetting the dark green paint is a set of polished factory turbines and a biscuit-colored convertible top. The wheels look to be free of any curb rash and carry tires tires that are said to be only 5,000-miles young. The top looks a little frumpy around the edges, but otherwise seems in good nick.



Popping open one of the Corvette’s extremely long doors reveals a beige leather interior with black dash and trim. It also reveals the ridiculously tall side rail that makes egress a challenge for those of us not on the payroll at Cirque du Soleil. The leather looks to be in great shape, and there is a nod to this being an anniversary year with an embroidered ’40’ on each seat’s headrest.

Less great is the dashboard. Yes, it’s appreciably stock, however the dashes on this era of GM cars are all pretty terrible, the company seemingly seeking to win the competition for most standing seams and misaligned panels. This one’s no worse than any other, but that’s one place where the C4 cars really fell down.

However, drop the top and then drop the clutch and feel that big, torquey V8 dry your eyeballs with the acceleration-induced breeze and all will be forgiven. The car might even sound just as sweet since the seller notes he has added in a ‘mild tone exhaust system’ The original can come with the car should you want—and yes, you should want.

He’s the second owner, having been the car’s steward for six years. A clean title and current tags are additional inducements here. Another may very well be the listed $14,750 asking price.

The later C4 ‘Vettes are pretty ubiquitous on the market these days, and seeing as they are one of the less-loved models to some, their prices are all over the board. This one may not be the cheapest around, but it does seem to be appreciably well-kept and that ZF cog box one-ups all the automatics that are clogging Craigslist and the Corvette forums.

The question is, could those factors be enough to make that $14,750 price palatable? What do you think, does that price make this Anniversary year ‘Vette worth celebrating? Or, does that have you thinking that you’ll check back next year?

You decide!



Washington DC Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Stephen R. Gooch for the hookup!

