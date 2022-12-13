With regard to depreciation, only the Nissan Leaf and BMW’s i3 have dropped faster than models like today’s Nice Price or No Dice 750i. That means this sparingly used (85,000 miles) luxury sedan is now within reach of us paupers. Let’s see if that makes it an uber deal.

It’s safe to say that, due to reliability issues, the fourth-generation VW Golf has a bit of a bad reputation. That’s not even a cool Joan Jett sort of bad rep, earned smoking under the bleachers back in high school. No, it’s more a rep that the car could have you pulling out your hair over yet another niggling repair. That being said, the MKIVs are good-looking and, when equipped with the miserly turbo-diesel four, are incredibly frugal on fuel.

The 2004 VW Golf TDI we considered yesterday already had its engine swapped for a younger, stronger unit. It also benefitted from several other major component replacements. Those plusses were countered by some odd choices in visual add-ons, including Corvette wheels and spoilers from a plethora of other makes and models. In the end, those overburdened its $4,500 asking price, knocking the Golf off the green with an 85 percent No Dice loss.

When new, yesterday’s Golf would have cost something just shy of $20K to drive off the dealer lot. That makes its current price about an 80 percent decline from when new. That’s a fairly reasonable slide considering it’s a nearly 20-year-old Golf.

In comparison, today’s 2011 BMW 750i Sport likely cost somewhere north of $90K when new, and now, just over a decade later, it can be had for about 85 percent less. That’s even more than the VW in just about half the time.

That’s just the case with these big Bimmers which among ICE-powered cars, suffer the highest depreciation of any model. Only the Nissan Leaf and BMW’s own wacky i3 drop faster, both of which are electric.

That makes for an interesting conundrum because the big 7 saloon is one of the most technologically-advanced cars on the planet and offers luxurious and speedy comportment like almost no other. It’s an amazing realization that here it can be had for the price of a freshly off-lease Kia Rio. Let’s see what such an adventure might hold.

This F01 750i sports what looks to be Deep Sea Blue metallic paint and handsome gray Style 312 alloys. Both bodywork and paint look to be in excellent condition while the wheels exhibit only minor curbing. The Michelin tires are said to be just 4,000 miles old.

Per the ad, the interior is also in excellent shape, featuring leather upholstery and some wood to warm the place up. The ad also notes that the original owner optioned the car up the wazoo, so there are plenty of toys here and heated/cooled sport seats from which to enjoy them.

The car doesn’t scrimp on the mechanicals either. Under the hood lives a twin-turbo 4.4-liter N63 V8 paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic. In the 750i, the engine is tuned to produce 402 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.

The car has done a total of 85,000 miles and, according to the seller, has been serviced exclusively either by BMW techs or “top rated European auto repair shops.” A two-owner car, it’s said to need nothing presently and to come with a clear title. The reason given for the sale is to clear garage space for a new purchase. The cost to help clear that space is $13,995.

What do you think about being able to buy this big Bimmer at that kind of price? Does that sound tempting? Or, is that temptation tempered (see what I did there?) by the threat of potential future costs such a heady ride might demand?

You decide!

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Rob Jones for the hookup!

