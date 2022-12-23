With fewer than 44K on the clock, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Jag is barely worn in, far much less worn out. Let’s see if its price tag means it could still wear out its welcome.

I love punny business names, especially the clever ones for beauty salons like “Curl Up and Dye.” One that I’ve never seen, but think would be great for a barber shop is “Bangs for Your Bucks.” I should probably look into copyrighting that.

The 2007 Dodge Charger R/T we looked at yesterday seemed, on paper at least, to offer a lot of bang for the buck. After all, the 5.7-liter Hemi under its hood offers 340 horsepower. With a $6,200 price tag, fully 78 percent of you thought that bangin’ enough a bargain to deliver the Dodge with a solid Nice Price win.

Advertisement

We are smack-dab in the midst of the holiday season, which for many of us means lots of parties and family gatherings. You know, opportunities for our co-workers, friends, and relations to pass judgment on our life choices. Sheesh, you’d think they’d have something better to do with their time.

One way to metaphorically cut out all that looking-down-the-nose -upon is to show up at the event in something uncharacteristically classy, toss the keys to the valet, and then point finger guns at them, while announcing for all with in earshot : “be extra careful with her, son, she’s my baby.” The question is; what sort of car could be classy enough to pull that off?

Here we have just such a car, a 1980 Jaguar XJ6 in what looks to be single-stage Cobalt Blue over a biscuit interior. It carries a chef’s kiss of chrome and rolls on polished alloys fitted with white-stripe tires. Not only that, but with just 43,000 miles showing on the odometer, it’s seemingly in almost-new condition.

Advertisement

This car is a Series III edition which gained , along with other changes, flush door levers in place of push-button handles, smoother, better-integrated bumpers, along with bigger tail lamps. This edition also has a completely re-sculpted greenhouse with a BMW-like Hofmeister Kink in its back-most pillar. The redesign, by the way, was the work of Carrozzeria Pininfarina. Perhaps you’ve heard of them?

Advertisement

The changes to the roof were meant to accommodate easier egress and an airier cabin. That allows for both better visibility for the occupants and for oglers on the outside to appreciate the leather, wood, and rich carpeting with which the cabin is festooned.

Advertisement

A full complement of Smiths gauges is fitted into the burlwood dash, and below that sits fat buttons for interior lighting and the switching of sources between the two fuel tanks. Lower still is a kind of cheesy-looking aftermarket stereo bookended by the automatic climate controls. Everything save for that stereo looks to be in excellent shape.

Advertisement

Under the bonnet lives Jag’s iconic DOHC straight six. Here that displaces 4.2 liters and outputs 205 horsepower and 231 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s backed up by a Borg Warner 3-speed automatic, running through a 2.88/1 rear end. According to the ad, the car “Runs great,” and just passed its smog test. The seller touts that the car is in “SHOW ROOM CONDITION,” and the ad notes that it comes with a clean title.

Advertisement

All in all, this Jag seems like a solid choice to impress others and enjoy yourself while doing so. However, t he question hanging on everyone’s lips is whether it’s worth its $13,900 asking price to do so.

What do you think, is this classy cat worth that $13,900 asking as it’s presented in the ad? Or, for that price, would you put this Jag back in the bag?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.