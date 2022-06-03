Today’s Nice Price or No Dice 3000GT hails from an era when both super coupes AND Mitsubishi were both on going concerns. While neither is quite the hit anymore, we’ll still have to see if there’s life — and value — left in this one .

I’m not chalking it up to sloth or a lack of ambition, but I must say that it seemed that many of you found yesterday’s project 1967 Jeepster Commando to be a daunting prospect. That opinion extended to the voting, which saw the Jeep’s modest $2,500 asking price fall in a sizable 64 percent No Dice loss.

Maybe today’ we should temper the experience by looking at something that needs little more to get going than a butt in the driver’s seat and an old school turn of the key.

This 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 is in fact described by its seller as being in “great condition considering its age,” with an exterior rated 7 out of a 10 and an interior ranking an 8 on the same arbitrary scale .

It should also be considered that, when it comes to the early 3000GT, the VR-4 is the one to have. This model pairs a 300-horsepower twin-turbo 3-liter V6 with a chassis featuring AWD, active aero aids, and electrically-controlled shocks. Here, all that benefits from the addition of a five-speed stick to help put the power down.

Looking very smart in what appears to be Panama Green Mica over a two-tone black and cream leather interior, this 3000GT seems well-cared for . The exterior looks to be in pretty nice shape for its age, although it may have seen a respray at some point along the way since the typically black mustache connecting the turn signals in the front bumper is now body color. It is possible that it came that way from the factory. I’m not all that up on the nuances of the Mitsubishi model’s history.

What definitely has seen some updates is the engine, which enjoyed a timing belt refresh and what’s described as a major service back at 124,000 miles. The car now has 145,000 miles and the seller says it “runs and drives great” despite that substantive number . It has maintained a clean title over the course of both those miles and the many years amassed.

The interior is relatively stock, although there does appear to be an aftermarket stereo in the dash and an A-pillar gauge pack to make getting in and out a little more of a challenge . The only real issue in here is the steering wheel wrapping, which looks to have seen better days. The seats, amazingly, don’t look to have suffered the same fate, nor has the carpet or floor mats.

Should you be into such things, the seller includes with the sale the original window sticker, along with all the owner’s manuals and warranty cards — the latter long expired, of course.

According to the ad, the car has had three owners and one extended stint in storage over the course of its life. Now it seems completely road-ready aside from the fact that something this heavy (about 3,800 pounds) and producing such power will get you around 18 miles to the six-dollar gallon of gas. Still, if you can afford the car’s $12,900 asking price, you can likely spring for a tank or two as well. Since neither is on our tab, w e’ll need to take that price to task. I t’s claimed to be firm with the stern warning that “LOW BALLER WILL BE IGNORED.”

What do you think about this 3000GT VR-4 and that $12,900 price? Is that a firm deal? Or, does that asking make you feel some flexibility is in order?

You decide!

New York, New York, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.