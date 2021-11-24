Plenty of people took issue with Ford’s side-glance branding of its four-door electric car as a Mustang. If you’re among those naysayers, then turn away from today’s Nice Price or No Dice custom Mustang panel wagon. If, however, you’re ok with all things Mustang, then read on.

Advertisement

Speaking of reading, whilst I was perusing the comments on yesterday’s 2004 Chevy Blazer 4X4, I was amazed at the conflicting opinions postulated around the truck. Some of you averred that the model is generally reliable and offers excellent parts availability. Others countered by claiming the Blazer suffers from a number of significant failure points, many installed at the factory.

The one thing that most of you could agree upon was the Blazer’s $5,500 price. A few of you commented that the amount is might-as-well money for a capable all-weather wagon and that support earned the Blazer a laudable 80 percent Nice Price win.

Back in the 1960s, Ford was selling a metric shit-ton of Mustangs. The success of the Mustang created an entirely new category of automobile — the pony car — and that success sent other automakers scrambling to build competitors to catch the Mustang’s left-behinds. Ford wisely didn’t sit pat on the Mustang’s success either. The company expanded the options both up and down the model range and introduced the fastback coupe as a third body style in an attempt to meet the needs of as many buyers as possible.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Ford even looked at building a wagon version of the first-generation Mustang, an idea seemingly of such apparent merit that others considered it as well. Ford seemingly never took the Mustang wagon any further than a styling buck, but that’s not to say that some fans of the concept didn’t take things a little further.

One of those was a one-off wagon that designer Robert Cumberford and some business associates had crafted at Italy’s Construzione Automobili Intermeccanica in the hopes that they could garner the attention of Ford execs and secure a limited-run production deal for the model. Ford killed that idea too, and no one really knows what became of Cumberford’s ’66 wagon.

Advertisement

One thing I can say for certain is that this 1966 Ford Mustang panel wagon isn’t it. Instead, this appears to be a home-built custom using either bespoke parts or perhaps a low-production conversion kit sourced from the back pages of some hot rodder magazine back in the day.

Advertisement

The ad claims this car actually was in Hot Rod magazine, although I can’t find any corroborating evidence of that. What we can tell is that it sports a 289 cubic inch displacement V8 with Shelby Cobra embossed valve covers, a Weiand 2P 180 intake, and a Darth Maul paint job in the engine bay .

Advertisement

The engine is backed up by a C4 automatic with the typical T-handle shifter mounted on the tunnel. The seller doesn’t say whether or not any of this all works, but the engine bay does look reasonably clean and everything seems intact so there’s no obvious evidence it should not . The car also has disc brakes up front, and a peek at the pedal shows those to be the original optional factory units and not some aftermarket monkey-business.

Advertisement

The interior seems serviceable, but a bit grungy. It needs to be pointed out that this is a project and will need some work done. The Shelby steering wheel is a nice touch and while the leather wrapping is half gone, the wood underneath looks to be in good shape so that might actually make it a win. The seats are covered with unattractive snoods, but the dash seems decent and there’s an aftermarket cassette stereo in the dash so you can play your old Mustang Sally tapes when the mood hits.

Advertisement

Where this Mustang is really special, however, is aft of the B pillar. The panel bodywork seems to flow into the Mustang’s lines capably. In the back, there’s a lift-up tailgate that’s matched with a flip-down panel below. In case you were wondering what became of the fuel filler that typically sits dead center between the tail lamps in the rear panel, it’s still there, just sitting behind the panel and twisted sideways to fit. Is that the most elegant solution? No, but it’s also a lot simpler than the fender-relocated filler Cumberford employed on his custom wagon.

Most of the car is painted in charcoal primer, but the front clip features a flame-painted hood and color-matched lower valance. These must be recent additions since they were absent when the car was offered for sale last year. Back then it also lacked tires wrapping all four of its Rallye wheels and apparently was missing those fetching covers on the seats. The current ad notes an odometer reading of 100K which is probably just a blind man’s dart throw, but whatever. The title, it is noted, is clear.

Advertisement

Admittedly, t his car needs a ton of work to make presentable and to gather throngs at Ford car shows. While considering what all might go into that, let’s first extend a thought toward the car’s $12,900 asking price.

What do you think about this custom Mustang shooting brake and that $12,900 price? Does that seem like a fair deal for so unique a pony? Or, does the work needed — and the general idea of a Mustang panel wagon — put you off that price?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.