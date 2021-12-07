If you look at today’s Nice Price or No Dice Eldorado and wonder why Cadillac doesn’t build cars like this anymore, you’re not in the majority. Let’s find out if this blast from the past has a price that today will make it a decent present.

When you’re offered something “as-is” it’s reasonable to expect that “is” to be less than perfect. That’s just the nature of the term, and at times can be a good indicator of what you’re getting yourself into.

You don’t have to have actually ever seen the movie Mean Girls to be aware of, and perhaps even used yourself, the meme generated when Rachel McAdams’ Regina rails at Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen to “Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen, it’s not going to happen!”

So many times in our lives we see people and even companies trying to make things happen. Microsoft once tried to get people to call Podcasts “Zunecasts” because it was an immense embarrassment for the company that its Zune audio player had to carry content named for a competitor’s product. That effort didn’t work. In another instance, every few years McD onald’s tries to make the McRib sandwich a thing, but I don’t see that making much of a dent in Big Mac consumption.

Carmakers are not immune to this attempted consumer manipulation. Just look at all the cars and trucks that have come, been ignored, and gone. One genre that carmakers have attempted to keep alive if only on life support, is that of the big personal coupe. Once common amongst hip couples and swinging TV detectives, this class of car has long since been relegated to also-ran status amongst most car buyers. A lot of people, it appears , like the convenience four doors offer. Many more prefer the high seating and cargo capacity that a crossover or SUV affords.

Maybe, however, there’s still a market out there for swanky two-doors. And if you’re going to go coupe, you might as well go with one carrying one of the best names in the Biz. This 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC carries just such a venerated sobriquet, as well as a style, that goes back to the early 1950s. This was the penultimate year for the model, and while it’s not the last two-door Cadillac has ever built, it’s certainly the last to evidence any of the marque’s history of baroque styling and old-school luxury.

This is an ETC edition, meaning it’s an Eldorado Touring Coupe. And yes, that makes it an Eldorado Eldorado Touring Coupe. Don’t go down that rabbit hole. Strangely, the ETC was the more reserved, eschewing the Eldorado Sport Coupe’s chrome grille and C-pillar Cadillac crests. Instead, this model received a body-colored grille, a decided lack of frippery, and unique 16-inch wheels.

Painted in Crimson Pearl and featuring an Oatmeal leather interior, this Eldo comes with just 87,402 miles on the clock. Power comes from a 4.6 liter edition of Cadillac’s 32-valve Northstar V8. As fitted, that should be good for a healthy 300 horsepower and robust 295 lb-ft of torque. Mated to the transversely-mounted V8 is a four-speed automatic and before you poo-poo this drivetrain format, remember that FWD is how Eldorados have swung since 1967.

The cabin looks to be in excellent shape and is of the era when GM finally got its act together on both interior design and build quality. That’s real Zebrano wood on the dash and door panels and honestly, aside from the traditional GM ignition switch on the column, this interior wouldn’t look out of place in a Lexus. The only noticeable wear to be seen is on the gear shift knob. Everything else, including the leather seating surfaces, seems to have survived the years admirably.

The same can also be said of the bodywork. The paint still pops and there doesn’t seem to be any major boogers in either that topcoat or the body beneath. The engine bay is equally tidy and the ad notes a history of dealer maintenance so the car has a known backstory. It also comes with a clear title.

Okay, that’s a lot of pluss es for a car that… well, do people still want cars like this? If they do, then we’ll need to discuss the seller’s $10,999 asking. That’s a lot of broccoli for an old Eldorado. That being said, if you’re looking to buy a last-generation Eldo, this looks to be the one to buy.

What’s your take on the car and that price? Does $10,999 seem like a good deal for this Caddy as it’s presented in the ad? Or, is that just not going to happen?

You decide!

Modesto, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don H. for the hookup!

