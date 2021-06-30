At $10,500, Would This 1989 Chevy Z24 Give You A Cavalier Attitude?

Photo : Craigslist

Radwood may be less rad owing to the recent pandemic, but today’s Nice Price or No Dice Cavalier convertible could let you bring it back in style. Let’s see if this retro drop-top has an equally retro price.

When people go into a long, unwakeable sleep they are said to be in a coma. When the same thing happens to cars, it’s often called being in a collection. Yesterday we looked at a 1991 BMW 850i that was out of a collection and had been Rip Van Winkled for five full years. Since then, according to the ad, thousands of dollars had been poured into the low-mileage car to bring it back to road-worthy condition. Few of you felt it worth spending thousands more to purchase the reinvigorated big coupe. Its $21,850 price tag couldn’t get the job done, causing the 850i to fa ll in a 58 percent No Dice loss.

Photo : Craigslist

At the very same time that BMW was building E31s in small, carefully constructed batches, Chevrolet was churning out Cavaliers like there was no tomorrow. Chevy started building the Cavalier long before BMW imagined the 8 Series and would continue to do so for years after. The model ran for 23 years and over three generations, being produced well into the new century.

This 1989 Cavalier Z24 convertible was born during the course of that long run. With its clean white paint, silver Z24-spec rocker trim, and chessboard alloy wheels, this Cavalier certainly makes a statement. Much like yesterday’s BMW, so does its lightly used odometer . That reads a mere 69,000 miles with the car not seeming to any show evidence of even that paltry number.

Photo : Craigslist

“Like new” is how the ad describes the car, as well as calling it a “true needle in a hay stack.” According to the description, the car has always been covered in a garage and has been otherwise pampered by its single long-term owner.

The Z24 package is just one of the car’s attractions. Another, of course, is the droppable top. Inside there’s what’s described as “special order C4 Corvette cloth upholstery” and a wild ’80s digital instrument cluster. I don’t know enough about the options list on this generation of Cavalier to comment on the upholstery, but I’m fully on board with the Atari dash. Everything in and on the car is claimed original and looks to be in pristine condition.

Photo : Craigslist

Power is provided by a 130 horsepower 2.8-liter OHV V6. That’s matched to a three-speed transaxle feeding the front wheels. This is a solid drivetrain known for durability, easy maintenance, and excellent parts availability even today.

A clean title comes with the car, as does a $10,500 asking price. The seller seems to realize the audacity of asking five figures for a Cavalier and attempts to foster a rationale for doing so by linking to an ad for another Z24 that sold for fourteen grand a few months ago. I think there’s an appropriate maxim here about “if someone else jumped off a bridge, would you?”

Photo : Craigslist

We’re not jumping off of any bridges. And to be honest, it’s unlikely that any of us will be buying this Cavalier. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t weigh in on its price tag. After all, this is America.

What do you think about this Cavalier and its $10,500 price that would let you become a future Radwood star? Does that seem like a fair deal? Or, is that maybe not so rad?

You decide!

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

