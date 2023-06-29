At $10,000, Is This 2012 Acura TSX Wagon Accurately Priced?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Acura offers all the space a compact wagon affords and a roof rack for even more versatility. It also offers a rebuilt title. Let’s see how flexible you feel about its price after learning that.

I have to say that I was honestly surprised at the voting on yesterday’s 1984 BMW 320i Baur TC2. W hile it was rough around the edges, what with a sizable dent on the trunk lid and a major league tear in the driver’s seat, it was otherwise solid, and hence I thought perhaps worth its $12,500 asking price. Most of you didn’t agree with me (what are you, my wife?), giving the little coachbuilt Bimmer a drubbing in a 77 percent No Dice loss.

Advertisement

Geez, that’s been like six or seven losses in a row. Maybe today will be different. Let’s take a look at this 2012 Acura TSX wagon and see if we can break the chain.

Advertisement Advertisement

Acura first introduced the TSX in 2003, extending its bench in the lower end of the near-luxury field. The first TSX was interesting as it was nothing more than a rebadged version of the Honda Accord that was sold outside the U.S. That car featured handsome if undramatic styling and offered cabin space that made it clear that Honda was correct in making the U.S. Accord a bigger car.

We like bigger things here in America, and when it came time to redesign the TSX for the 2009 model year, Honda not only gave the car more commodious proportions but added a wagon body to the lineup, along with the refreshed sedan. Unfortunately, the second generation TSX’s styling wasn’t quite as clean and tidy as that of the first. At least it doesn’t suffer from the egregious bird beak nose that would plague Acura’s models in ensuing years.

Advertisement

This 2012 wagon is said to be a family hauler, having served its present owner for several years and across a number of trips. Those have all worked their way up to a modest 125,000-mile odometer reading, apparently all done on premium gas.

Advertisement

Making all that possible is A 201 horsepower 2.4 liter K24Z3 DOHC four. Mated to that is a five-speed automatic with a console shift and flappy paddles. This was the only drivetrain offered in U.S. models. According to the seller, the car has received oil changes every 5K and comes with both winter and summer tires with the former mounted to 2014 Honda Civic Si alloys. It also has a cold air intake because that seems to be a thing still .

Advertisement

The car looks decent enough with the seller admitting to a few nicks and dings in the paint. The roof rack adds to the already ample carrying capacity and this being a wagon rather than a crossover or SUV, doesn’t require a ladder to load.

Advertisement

There are a couple of wear and tear issues in the cabin. The seller calls out some peeling leather on the console armrest and wear on the driver’s seat, but counters that by touting the heated seats and the climate-controlled cup holder. The back seat shows an impression from what was likely a child safety seat but is otherwise intact and without issue.

Overall, this looks to be a solid and comfortable family car that probably has lots of life left and won’t cost an arm and a leg to maintain. The only stumbling block is that rebuilt title.

Advertisement

The seller doesn’t offer any explanation for the title issue , and there’s nothing obvious about the car from the pics—evidence of overspray, different-colored panels in the engine bay, etc.—to indicate a major accident. That would have to be detailed, perhaps in a CarFax report. As we all know, some insurers wouldn’t touch a rebuilt or salvage title car with a 10-foot actuarial.

Advertisement

With all that in mind, let’s now gauge whether or not this TSX wagon can haul in its $10,000 asking. What do you think, is that a fair deal for the car as it is presented in the ad? Or, do the negatives outweigh the positives and the price?

You decide!

Advertisement

Facebook Marketplace out of Spokane, Washington, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to JimmyZZZZZZZ for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.