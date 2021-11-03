While not a GS-R or other alpha-dog model, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Integra still appears to be a fine example of Acura’s littlest car and comes with a five-speed stick to boot. Could that all make it worth the seller’s asking?

So interestingly, the comments and the voting on yesterday’s custom 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee pickup trended in the exact opposite direction from what we saw in the response to Monday’s Monza. The Chevy that started the week had a ton of dismissive remarks in the comments but despite those, its cheap-seats price tag earned it a win. The comments on yesterday’s Jeep, on the other hand, were filled with praise for both the concept and the build, but none of that could muster much enthusiasm for the $18,500 asking price. That went down —heroically, I might add — in an 84 percent No Dice loss.

Heroes come and heroes go, and when it comes to car brands, hero models are oftentimes few and far between. For Acura, which since the mid-’80s has served as Honda’s I’m-not-poor-anymore” brand, that hero car was the original NSX. It served as the flag-waver for the aspirations of both Acura and the buyers of its lesser wares.

One of those lesser wares that aspired to provide a modicum of what the NSX had to offer was the Integra, Acura’s then entry-level model. This 1995 Acura Integra isn’t one of the rockum-sockum GS-Rs or Type-R models, but as an LS (Luxury Sport) it does offer a bit of sportiness in the form of some dead cow wrapped around the steering wheel and the shifter for its standard five-speed manual transmission. Mated to that gearbox is a 1.8 liter DOHC four good for 142 horsepower, which doesn’t hurt the car’s intentions either.

The car that is wrapped around those pieces looks to be in pretty nice shape for its age. An impressively low 65,500-mile lifetime likely has had some role in that. The bodywork looks solid and free of any major boogers beneath its arrest-me red paint and fade-free trim. Factory Honda alloys underpin, and while they look to also be in fine fettle, they are marred by the balancing weights clipped to the outer rim. Those wheels wear Bridgestone/Fuzion tires which in true momma bear fashion, are neither the best nor the worst you could buy.

We do get to see the interior in the ad, although the one main shot is blurry enough to make you have to squint to see the details. What we can see is upholstery that appears to be in decent shape and original Acura-branded floor mats that look to have faded a bit more than have their surroundings. It should also be noted that the cabin and dash on these cars are old-school clean and easy to use, unlike the button-orgy Honda has invited into the cabins of their more recent cars.

The ad is like a Clint Eastwood western in that there’s not a lot of talking going on. The seller notes only the mileage, the manual, and the fact that there’s no rust on the car at all. The standard Craigslist quick facts additionally lets us know that the title is clean.

No mention is made of when or if the timing belt or other major consumables have been changed, nor how things like the clutch or brakes feel. That would normally cause prospective buyers to pause and perhaps move on, suspecting some un-explained issue is afoot. This being a Honda product of the mid-’90s and one with such little use probably makes it a pretty safe bet, however.

Being a lesser model of the Integra line means that its price should be commensurately lower than those rarer, more aggressive models, and that seems to be the case. The asking price is $10,000 and while that may seem a lot for what’s basically a fancy Honda Civic, there’s a pretty sizable fanbase for these cars and this one seems to be a really nice example.

With all that in mind, what’s your take on this Integra and that $10,000 price tag? Does that seem like a fair deal for so nicely preserved a car? Or, does that seem as out of line as the weights on the wheels?

You decide!

