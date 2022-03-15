The stock Ford Bronco is by no means a small truck. In its four door configuration, it measures 189.4 inches long and 86.2 inches wide, dwarfing many other cars on the road. But if you’re mad enough to think that you need a bigger truck than this, engineering firm Apocalypse Manufacturing has the answer.



The Florida-based firm rose to prominence creating six-wheeled iterations of some of America’s most well-loved pickup trucks. After adding an extra axle to the Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500, Apocalypse has now created a six-wheel-drive version of Ford’s new Bronco.

Because obviously we’re all looking at the new Bronco Raptor and wishing for more.

In answer to these prayers, Apocalypse has upgraded the suspension on the standard Bronco, lifted it, and added a third axle and another set of wheels. Lengthening the truck to accommodate the extra wheels also means this franken-truck is one of the only ways to get your hands on a Bronco pickup, as it now has a bed in the rear.



The name of this monstrosity? Well, Apocalypse Manufacturing has dubbed it the “ Dark Horse.”

First reported by Autoblog, the conversion from Ford Bronco to Dark Horse saw Apocalypse extend the car’s frame, quarter panels and wheel arches. The firm also added six Fuel wheels and new bumpers to both the front and rear.

Under the hood, Apocalypse has developed an “evolution” of the Bronco’s V6 motor, rather than fitting the Hellcat V8 engine found in many of its monstrous trucks. Apparently that was a step too far for the car maker.



Inside, Apocalypse has also reworked the Bronco’s interior. The owner of this truck will be ensconced in brown and black leather as they smite down their enemies. There are also a host of other bespoke flourishes throughout the cab.

This is the first Dark Horse truck from Apocalypse Engineering, but a quick glance at the firm’s workshop livestream shows at least two more Bronco’s lined up for their conversion.

If this crazy creation appeals to you then I’ve got good news as it is up for sale. Apocalypse will auction off the first six-wheel-drive Bronco at the upcoming Barrett Jackson sale in Florida.



Past creations from the firm have reached more than $200,000 when they went under the hammer at similar sales. So expect to cough up some big bucks to get your hands on the six-wheeled Bronco pickup truck.