Americans Bought More EVs Than Manual-Transmission Cars In 2019

Kristen Lee
Filed to:Save the Manuals
Photo: Hyundai

Sigh. Sigh. I know it’s pointless banter to lament about the demise of the manual transmission in the United States, but I’m going to do it anyway because I’m told it’s healthy to let it all out. The fact is fewer and fewer people are buying new, stick-shift cars. This was clearer than ever last year.

To contextualize the data, Green Car Reports pulled numbers for both electric-car and manual-transmission car sales. Both amounted to less than two percent of the market, but even so, EVs pulled ahead by a slim margin.

Advertisement

EVs made up 1.6 percent of U.S. retail sales in 2019, while manuals were merely 1.1 percent. The outlet notes in 2018, manuals “still held a thin lead” of 1.6 percent versus 1.5, but fell back as we headed into Q3 of 2019. Total EV sales for 2019 amounted to about 270,000 cars.

The popularity of manual cars has been steadily decreasing, so this really doesn’t come as a surprise. More and more automakers cut back on manual offerings every year. Even enthusiast cars such as the new Toyota Supra and the Chevy C8 Corvette aren’t offered with three pedals anymore.

There still are some very excellent manuals around, though. Among others, you can get a Honda Civic Type R, a Shelby GT350 and a Hyundai Veloster N with three pedals and a six-speed. Did you buy a new, manual-car last year? Congratulations. You’re part of the one percent.

via Motor Trend

Kristen Lee

Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.

