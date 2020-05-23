Americans Are Expected To Take More Road Trips This Year

View of the 110 Freeeway in downtown Los Angeles, on May 21, 2020. Image : APU GOMES / Getty Contributor

Usually AAA issues a press release on its holiday travel and gas price predictions right before long weekends, like this Memorial Day. This year they didn’t bother; Covid-19 lockdowns and our varying levels of commitment to those rules have made all modeling useless. The organization did predict some good news however: the resurgence of the American road trip



For the first time in 20 years, AAA is unsure what the roads will look like this Memorial Day weekend:

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19.



Gas prices have started to climb their way out of the Covid crater, according to the Wall Street Journal, though prices are still below what producers need to make money and, at $1.86 per gallon, way lower than last year’s average of $2.84 per gallon.

As the country opens up more, traveling will once again ramp up as folks take their summer vacations. AAA found online bookings for hotels are on the rise, albeit slowly. AAA also found more Americans will stick to domestic travel this year, specifically road trips, which makes sense: cheap gas and a desire to stay out of the recycled air of an airplane means more Americans could soon be hitting the road as a vacation than in years past. In February, shortly before Covid-19 really took hold in the U.S., a AAA Travel survey found 90 percent of the 173 million Americans who had summer vacations on the books planned to take a U.S.-based vacation. While not all of those are road trips, we can guess a fair number will be.

Obviously, this is great. Long-haul road trips can be some of the most introspective, fun and challenging ways to see this country and spend time in your car. It’s a truly American past time, one that encourages spontaneous stops and getting lost. However, before you hit the road, it is worth noting that, currently, the CDC still recommends Americans do not travel at all except for necessary reasons and lockdown severity varies from state to state. Some states still require visitors to self quarantine for 14 days before going out in public. Be sure to look up rules for travel in the states you’re visiting. Or maybe just stay home this year.