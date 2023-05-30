Delivery Driver Faces Off With Black Bear

The thing is, it’s not exactly a new video. The video is more than a year old and was previously featured on Inside Edition. It’s only gone viral again recently because Amazon posted it on Ring’s TikTok channel as if scaring off bears is a normal part of being a delivery driver and what they’re expected to do.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If you live in, say, the North Carolina mountains, bear encounters are a lot more normal, and black bears aren’t typically aggressive toward humans. But people do still get attacked by them, including one woman in Minnesota who CNN reports was seriously injured by a black bear on Friday.