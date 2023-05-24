Three Amazon delivery drivers have reportedly filed a class action lawsuit against the online retailer, and they have alleged “inhumane” working conditions — especially for women — that kept them from stopping to use a restroom while working. Forbes reports that the lawsuit, filed in a state court in Denver, alleges drivers had to urinate in bottles and defecate in bags inside of delivery trucks rather than use an actual bathroom “at risk of serious health consequences.”

The plaintiffs say Amazon’s “harsh working quotas” and “elaborate tracking” make it almost impossible to deviate from their set routes and use a bathroom, according to the outlet. Making matters even grosser, trash cans at Amazon fulfillment centers are “frequently overflowing” with bottles of piss that employees have chucked. As you may have imagined, these alleged conditions would violate several Colorado wage laws. Further, the lawsuit claims Amazon forces employees to work through breaks, and it does not compensate them for missed breaks.

On top of that, the conditions also reportedly violate discrimination laws since they have a “disparate impact” on women, Forbes reports. One of the plaintiffs was allegedly reprimanded by management for using an actual bathroom since she couldn’t pee in a bottle “because she has typical female anatomy.”

Right now, the proposed class action must first be approved by the court before it can proceed. Two groups of people are eligible to join in: anyone who has worked as an Amazon delivery driver within the past six years, and any Amazon delivery drivers with “typical female anatomy.”