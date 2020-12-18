Alpine Has Successfully Weaponized Nostalgia Again

Screenshot : Alpine

Do you remember those Flash games the cool kids used to play in computer lab with the car paint and wheel selector? The car models were always badly rendered, and the wheels looked worse than used tuna can lids.



Advertisement

Somehow, you could take those few pixels and still design something that would theoretically “…decimate all after you put about 15 grand in it — or more — if we have to…overnight parts from Japan.”

Which is to say, some kids could still make rad designs on those configurators. Well, Alpine invites you to relive those days with this, the Atelier Alpine microsite:

Screenshot : Alpine

Advertisement

Of course, the French automaker is hosting this car configurator for the benefit of all who appreciate waiting for paint and wheel selections to buffer, but mostly the site is an interface for prospective owners to customize their A110 coupes.



There are 26 colors in all, and each will be limited to 110 roadgoing models. The number may seem arbitrary at first, but it’s a nod to the car’s model name, A110. Each of the cars will be handmade and the custom finishes reformulated in Alpine’s Dieppe plant.

Photo : Alpine

Future owners can choose custom wheels from a selection of three finishes and three designs, all of which are 18 inches. Brake calipers can also be custom-painted, but there are only four color choices for these. The microsite does not provide a final cost for the customizations, but you can imagine it carries a modest premium over the car’s base price of about $70,000 USD.



Advertisement

What you get in return is a customized A110 and a numbered plaque commemorating your bad choices. Look, I’m not creative enough to make a choice on the configurator at all and would happily take an A110 in any color.

Photo : Alpine

Advertisement

Jalopnik’s love for the A110 is no secret. The French sports car builds on the tried and true combination of low weight, moderate output and excellent balance. Even if we are unlikely to ever see the berlinette in North America, we can still play with the configurator and commiserate with Alpine, clearly living in the past and making the best of it.