Alfa Romeo CEO Says Future Interiors Will Still Focus On The Driver

Alfa Romeo has already said that the next-generation Giulia sport sedan will be electric and go on sale in 2025. It will also make between 350 hp and 1,000 hp depending on the trim level. So while we don’t know how it will drive, we can at least expect the upcoming electric Giulia to be quick in a straight line. But what else will change along with the powertrain? According to the CEO, less than you might expect.

Speaking with Autocar, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said:

I respect what Mercedes is doing with its digital technology, of course, but my customers aren’t looking for meter-wide infotainment screens in their cars or 200 digital assistance systems to switch on and off. We’re developing our technology, and you will see what we’re working on in 2025 when Alfa Romeo becomes the first to deploy the Stellantis group’s all-new electronic architecture, STLA Brain. But it won’t change how our cars speak or appeal to our customers. We must continue to play to our strengths.

Drivers will apparently still get a larger infotainment screen than what Alfa Romeo currently offers, but the goal is said to be to use technology to assist the driver. For example, a more advanced head-up display.

“I also like the idea of a larger head-up display with a ‘ghost car’ projected as if on the road ahead, to help you position the car as you drive,” Imparato told Autocar. “This feels like something an Alfa should do. It’s helping you to drive the car and keeping you engaged in the process. What I don’t need is to know the weather for three weeks’ time. I don’t care — I’m here to drive.”

Eventually, Imparato said he believes automation will make its way into future Alfa Romeos, but there will still be the option to drive yourself. Owners will reportedly have to choose whether they want to drive or be driven from the beginning of each trip to avoid confusion over how much responsibility the driver has and how much assistance will be available.

“But it’s important we know what systems will add value, and which we should exclude,” Imparato told Autocar. “Our job isn’t to offer every lane-keeping, convenience and crash-avoidance system that we can, just because our competitors have them. We must be selective.”